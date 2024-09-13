There Are Way More Varieties Of Hamburger Helper Than You Might Think

From a wide assortment of canned soups and canned fish to fully prepared grocery store rotisserie chickens, markets provide endless products that make dinner all the easier for the public. Many of these items deserve hype for their convenience and sometimes surprisingly delicious taste, but a brand that earns recognition simply for the long-time comfort and versatility it has brought customers is especially worth mentioning. That would be Hamburger Helper.

Advertisement

Hamburger Helper was established in 1971 by General Mills, and since then, it has provided consumers with budget-friendly, boxed mealtime solutions with a variety of seasonings for either rice or pasta. What also makes Hamburger Helper iconic is its ease of preparation. It's known for its easy-to-follow, one-pan recipes. You can cook the protein, carbs, and the provided herbs and spices all in one skillet or pot.

The brand came out with five original flavors to start, some of which are still just as popular today as when they were first launched. These include Beef Noodle, Hash, Rice Oriental, Potato Stroganoff, and Chili Tomato. But there are way more other flavors than you might realize. In the decades that have passed since Hamburger Helper's founding, it now has an offering of 40 total products on its website. Some commonly find themselves on grocery store shelves and people's dining tables, whereas others don't get nearly as much time in the limelight.

Advertisement