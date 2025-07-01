How The Bear Makes Hamburger Helper Taste Great

Sydney gives the dish some extra umami flavor by adding in fresh cheese, which Sydney shows T.J. how to grate. When T.J. adds it to the pan, the Culinary Institute of America-trained chef encourages her to "stir and make sure everything is incorporated." Although Sydney does pick up some panko when she and T.J. are shopping earlier in the episode, we never see whether or not she adds that to the dish as well. If you wanted to amp up the flavor on your own, you could add a can of Rotel diced tomatoes, which are spiced with green chilis.

Although the addition of the tomato paste and cheese, however, seems to be enough for T.J., Chantal has her own suggestion. After asking Sydney to bring her a bowl of the Hamburger Helper, she adds quickly, "Bring the hot sauce, too."

Hamburger Helper seems to serve as much more than a meal enhancer in this episode. Sydney is helping T.J. out by giving her a few quick tips on cooking, but also by helping her address a problem with her friends. It also may have helped Sydney out as well. Sydney and the rest of The Bear restaurant staff are still reeling from — spoiler alert! — a bad review in "The Chicago Tribune," but she seems heartened when T.J. hugs her and says, "You're a good cook, and not just because you're better than my mom."