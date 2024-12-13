13 Delicious Tips For Top-Notch Smash Burgers

America is a hamburger-loving populace. Within the last decade, however, there's been an undeniable shift away from large, jaw-unhinging burgers towards stacks boasting slimmer characteristics — at least among fast-casual chains. Featuring thin beef patties (the result of a Hulk-like smash on a steaming-hot griddle top), smash burgers are delightfully simple and teem with chow-down-able traits. There are numerous styles you'll find on the menu, but typically, restaurants will dress them with the following garnishes: oozing cheese, iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, and a bright, tangy special sauce. From there, customers can tweak or alter the hamburger to align with their own preferences.

This is also the prime advantage of assembling this drive-thru staple from scratch. By crafting your own version of the beefy classic, nobody can turn down your request to triple the patty, hold the onions if you don't like 'em, or to mix up a condiment that's not just another pale-pink Thousand Island dressing (if you've ever wondered, here's why it's all the same). However, there's a learning curve to nailing the moist juiciness and craggy, crisp texture, so we took it to the professionals to dispense their wisdom grill-side. Here are 13 tips to achieve a top-notch smash burger, courtesy of Billy Kramer of NFA Burger and a spokesperson for Smashburger (who else?).