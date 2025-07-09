7 Trendy Kitchen Trash Cans Worth Showing Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trash disposal plays a huge role in home sanitation, and trash cans hold all the nasty stuff until the collectors can get rid of them for good. They're utilitarian in nature — keeping out flies and smells and whatnot — so they're not around to add aesthetic value to the kitchen. Because of this, trash cans often end up looking out of place, selected for affordability over functionality and presence, but this doesn't have to be the case.
If you've got the budget to spare, it might be worth investing in a trash can that meets both style and sanitation needs. Not everyone has an invisible kitchen like Anne Hathaway's to hide their trash, and you won't need to with a can that fits the scenery. To help you bring your kitchen vision to life, Chowhound compiled a list of bougie trash cans that deliver. All the products on this list have a rating of four stars or higher on their respective retail sites, with over 50 customer reviews for each item.
Freestanding wooden cabinet in navy
Believe it or not, the blue piece of furniture in the picture is indeed a trash can. The lid opens from the top, and a ring around the rim holds garbage bags in place. It's nearly 21 pounds of wood with a carrying capacity of 13 gallons, making it sturdy enough to keep pets from digging into yesterday's table scraps. This beauty would complete any coastal kitchen concept.
Purchase the Function Home Trash Can Cabinet from Amazon for $73.99.
Retro push-step can in almond
The Betty can from Happimess adds vintage kitchen charm without feeling outdated. It could survive generations of aesthetic swaps and still look good, especially for the apartment hoppers who need something to go with everything. The Betty holds 8 gallons in its sleek, slim design, and it comes in several colors. You can find one in green, blue, orange, and more, but the versatile and unimposing almond color is ideal for more low-key concepts.
Purchase the Happimess Betty Retro Step-Open Trash Can from Amazon for $74.68.
Stainless steel touch-top can in silver
Brabantia has made waves for its bougie trash cans, but this half-cylinder steel design offers everything you could need in a kitchen. For messy cooks, this 10.6-gallon bin offers an easy-to-clean surface with a tight-fitting lid that helps trap odors from escaping. To open the lid, simply tap it with your hand (or foot, if that's your style) — you can dump anything inside without getting the lid dirty. Brabantia trash cans tend to be on the pricier side, but they come with a 10-year warranty to protect your purchase.
Purchase the Brabantia Touch Trash Can from Brabantia for $226.00.
Stainless steel can in pink
If this pink trash can caught your eye, then subtlety probably isn't your style. Nothing brings a kitchen out of its shell quite like a pearly pink accent. It's an excellent complement for white and green kitchens with floral decor, but if you're not ready to embrace colorful kitchen tools and appliances, this trash can design is also available in neutral hues. Whatever your color, this 13-gallon stainless steel design can make it work.
Purchase the Arlopu Gallon Step Trash Can from Amazon for $79.97.
Rustic wooden cabinet in off-white
Some of the design choices on this list have been a bit out-of-the-box. If you're looking for something a bit more grounded, this off-white trash cabinet might offer the serenity your kitchen needs. The can opens from the handle, tilting the actual trash bin out toward you. The drawer above the handle is a convenient spot to store garbage bags and air fresheners, keeping everything neat in the same unit. If you want a Hamptons-style kitchen from a Nancy Meyers film, then this cabinet can also strike the balance between romance and messiness.
Purchase the HOMCOM Kitchen Tilt Out Trash Bin from Amazon for $100.99.
Retro ripple can in black
Retro is the new black: it's all the rage right now. This trash can's black paint and retro outfitting suit shabby-chic and farmhouse styles while also bringing enough edge to complement industrial and rustic kitchens. While dark countertops can be a major design mistake, dark appliances are a perfect way to add elegance and intrigue. If you own a record player or wear Doc Martens (now or in the past), this 8-gallon metal bin is singing your tune.
Purchase the Retro Ripple Trash Can from Country Door for $79.99.
Round swing lid can in pewter
The Umbra Venti trash can is both elegant and modern. It features a dome top and a cylindrical body that can hold 16 gallons, and it's a perfect match for granite countertops. Pewter is a gorgeous accent color in kitchens, bringing the moodiness of black without the brightness of standard silver tones. What's perhaps most attractive about this trash can is that it comes with a one-year warranty for a relatively inexpensive retail price.
Purchase the Venti Trash Can from Umbra for $50.00.