9 Kitchen Garbage Cans That Keep Out Flies And Smells For Good
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picture yourself enjoying some basic buttermilk pancakes or crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle, then you see a fly or two darting around your kitchen. Come to think of it, there's also been this smell hanging around in the air for the last few days, which you've been trying to ignore. As your eyes roam around the room, you attempt to figure out where the source of your problem is. Then, it hits you: The garbage can is the culprit!
One of the worst things about eating in your kitchen or having company over can be the smells coming from your garbage can. Not only is it offensive and can spoil a nice meal, but it can also make you avoid having people over in the first place. Fortunately, there are many kitchen garbage cans available today that tackle this problem with odor-fighting solutions, so you can make the most of your kitchen, your classic eggs Benedict, and any company you have over the way you were meant to.
iTouchless 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
The road to a better-smelling kitchen without flies begins with the iTouchless Kitchen Trash Can. This 13-gallon trash can puts extra emphasis on cleanliness with its no-touch, sensor-activated mechanism, which lets you open the lid with the mere movement of your hands. You'll never have to touch a dirty garbage can lid again. How's that for peace of mind? The iTouchless trash can goes the extra mile for an odor-free environment thanks to its AbsorbX Odor Filter — say goodbye to odors and potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds. You'll even get text reminders to let you know when it's time to replace this filter.
Customers who've bought this garbage can praise it for the effectiveness of how it keeps smells away: If there's any noticeable odor at all, it's simply for the brief moment you open the lid to throw away garbage. When the lid's closed, you don't notice a thing. Other customers are so confident in its odor-fighting power that they even throw away dirty diapers into the can — right in the middle of their kitchen.
The iTouchless kitchen garbage can comes in a variety of neutral colors, including everything from brushed silver and platinum to solid white, and it weighs 8 pounds. Its dimensions are 12.7 inches in length, 10.8 inches in width, and 27.2 inches in height.
BestOffice 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
Earning an Amazon's Choice label, the BestOffice 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can is ideal for those who want hands-free operation for an ultra-clean kitchen environment. This motion-sensor trash can means a more hygienic trash-disposal process and features a sleek, modern design that can double as a conversation piece. Within a radius of 5.9 inches, the lid will open upon detecting movement and will only close four seconds after inactivity, which is more than enough time to easily dispose of your trash and keep your hands clean.
From the aesthetic side, the BestOffice kitchen garbage can is fingerprint-resistant so that it stays smudge-free and is easy to clean, thanks to its stainless steel design. On the practical side, this trash can also comes with a slip-resistant grid on the bottom, which ensures your can stays in place and is safe to use for all the members of your household. Customers are fans of this kitchen garbage can's ability to keep odors sealed within the can, so no fumes escape into your kitchen and beyond into other rooms. People who've used this trash can to dispose of dog pee pads and waste, onion peels, banana peels, and meat packaging agree that no smells emanate from it.
The BestOffice 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can comes in stainless steel or plastic styles, along with a range of colors like black, pink, red, blue, gray, dark black, and white. Its dimensions are 16 inches in length, 11.4 inches in width, and 22.8 inches in height, and it weighs 7 pounds.
EKO Madison 13.2-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
The EKO Madison 13.2-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can is built to last with a heavier, more powerful construction to tackle all of your family's household refuse while keeping smells and kitchen flies away. The trash can's convenient foot pedal, built for wear and tear, makes it a cinch to operate so you don't have to dirty your hands any further just to throw away garbage. Its bi-force damper mechanism makes sure that the lid opens and closes quietly, too.
Featuring a fingerprint-free design, this garbage can also comes with a pronounced inner liner with easy-to-use handles, which makes the necessary process of changing out garbage bags so much more efficient. One of the biggest hassles of replacing garbage bags is usually not having enough access in and around the can itself. The EKO Madison 13.2-gallon kitchen garbage can solves this problem with its wider-than-normal opening for easier replacements.
Customers praise this garbage can for its built-in deodorizer compartment that allows the use of odor filters or perfume capsules to trap odors and keep smells away. Based on some reviewers' experiences, this deodorizer is a game changer that provides a much improved performance compared to ordinary trash cans that don't have this feature.
Be forewarned that this garbage can weighs 15 pounds — considerably more than most on this list. It's 16.9 inches long, 14.3 inches wide, 25.4 inches high, and it comes in interesting colors like gunmetal, vanilla, and brushed stainless.
Glad 13-Gallon Kitchen Garbage Bin
Glad is best known for garbage bags, but it doesn't just make garbage bags. It also makes trash cans to keep flies and odors away in your kitchen, such as this Glad 13-Gallon Kitchen Garbage Bin. Glad advertises this can as keeping away nasty odors for the duration of its life, thanks to Clorox Protection, which has the dual-purpose goal of eliminating kitchen trash odors and stopping them from ever getting out.
One of the best and most unique features is the garbage bag compartment that's conveniently located on the back of the can. Store all your new garbage bags directly and inconspicuously on the can itself. You also get hands-free operation, courtesy of its sturdy foot pedal. Its hinged frame means removing and exchanging garbage bags is easier than ever. If you ever need extra time for disposing of a lot of trash, the can's stay-open lid feature lets you keep the lid open for as long as you need.
Not only are customers pleased with this Glad kitchen garbage can's success at keeping odors from escaping (including the smells from dirty diapers), but pet owners report their pets can't nose their way into the can due to its secure-closing lid. This will be a relief to many pet owners who have concerns about their pets getting into the trash can and making a big mess! Its dimensions are 16 inches in width, 16 inches in length, and 23 inches in height, with a weight of 10.56 pounds.
NineStars 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
Another trash can that gets an Amazon's Choice label, the NineStars 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can uses motion-sensor technology to make it easy for you to dispose of your trash. Simply wave your hand in front of the sensor to open the lid, toss in your garbage, and then watch the lid close seamlessly. The can also comes with a handy open-and-close button, so you can keep the lid open or closed for as long as you need if you're cooking and cleaning up or just cleaning the can itself.
The can also has a non-skid bottom to protect your kitchen floors, as well as a removable ring liner so your garbage bags stay securely put in the can. This can also puts an emphasis on aesthetics due to its fingerprint-resistant design that'll keep it looking spotless.
Customers are impressed with the can's ability to keep smells out, though there's one caveat. You'll have to tie the bag securely around the can to ensure the lid is closed tightly enough to keep the smells inside the bag. Other than that, many reviewers say the can does a good job at keeping smells minimal or fully in the can.
The can is a lightweight 7.47 pounds, and it's 11.54 inches long, 15.5 inches wide, and 25.25 inches high. While there is no range of colors this can comes in, it's available in a sleek, silver, stainless steel design.
Simpli-Magic 16-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
Get ready for extra-sized capacity with the Simpli-Magic 16-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can, a dual-capacity trash can that helps you recycle your waste on the spot. It features two 8-gallon compartments, one for waste and the other for recycling, distinguishable via color-coded liners that come in green and black. Sort your trash and recycling needs seamlessly, which is made easier with this can's dual foot pedal setup that lets you access each compartment separately.
Another of its highlights is the built-in odor filter that will make unwanted scents a thing of the past and keep your kitchen smelling its best. Along with its easy-to-clean surface that makes fingerprints and other smudges less noticeable, this trash can's design prioritizes sanitation so that flies are less likely to be an issue. Thanks to hands-free operation, just step on the pedals, throw your garbage or recycling in the appropriate compartment, and let the controlled lid-closing mechanism quietly keep smells in.
Reviewers agree that the can's combination of the odor filter plus the tightly sealed lid keeps smells in and doesn't stink up the room, with some people praising the design's ability to completely get rid of odors. Note that you'll have to purchase the odor packet separately to place into the odor filter and make the most of this feature.
The Simpli-Magic kitchen garbage can's dimensions are 19 inches in length, 12 inches in width, and 26 inches in height. It comes in a stainless steel finish and a choice of either old or new generation models.
Songmics 13-Gallon Kitchen Garbage Can
A sleek, modern design meets odor-fighting convenience with the Songmics 13-Gallon Kitchen Garbage Can. This can features an almost 8-inch-wide foot pedal for efficient, hands-off use, along with a smell-destroying carbon filter, which takes in those nasty smells so your kitchen doesn't have to. Complete with a stainless steel finish and fingerprint-resistant exterior, this can makes a statement in your kitchen.
Smaller, though no less important, details are also given consideration. You'll get peace of mind from the can's slow-and-soft-closing lid for a no-noise environment. If you're dealing with longer tasks, such as cooking a large dinner or emptying out and cleaning your can, you'll be pleased with its catch-point mechanism that lets you keep the lid open as long as you like. The trash can also has no inner bucket, giving you 20% more space inside for extra trash capacity.
Users of this kitchen garbage can praise it for its airtight ability to keep smells within the can, with some buyers saying they'd buy it again. Others assert they've really put it to the test with regard to what garbage they've thrown into it, and yet the can's odor filter system is able to ensure no smells escape into their kitchens.
The Songmics 13-Gallon Kitchen Garbage Can comes in five colors, including black, charcoal gray/black, sand beige/dove gray, silver/black, and white/black. It's 15.9 inches long, 15 inches wide, 23 inches high, and weighs 9.5 pounds.
Rubbermaid 12.4-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
Though mainly known for its famous food storage containers, Rubbermaid also makes kitchen garbage cans, such as this Rubbermaid 12.4-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can. Your household members will be pleased with its special lid lock feature, which ensures a tight, secure close to keep smells inside the can instead of wafting out and disturbing them as they eat their same daily meals. The garbage can also ensures hands-free operation due to its foot pedal, increasing the sanitation of waste disposal.
If you're looking for a trash can to complement your kitchen's decor, this Rubbermaid can will do the trick. Its strong lines and modern style will go with anything in your kitchen. Its anti-slip base means your kitchen floors won't get scuffed and the can always stays in place.
Customers who've purchased the trash can give it high marks for its tightly closing lid, a big factor in keeping smells away from the kitchen and within the can. Others praise the tight closing mechanism for keeping odors away so their pet dogs won't get curious and try to get inside the garbage can in the first place. Overall, many customers are happy with its ability to keep smells out the dining area.
This Rubbermaid kitchen garbage can is made of painted resin and comes in black. It's 16 inches long, 12.25 inches wide, 24.63 inches high, and it weighs just over 6 pounds.
Simplehuman 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can
The Simplehuman 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can is a wheeled trash receptacle featuring the odorsorb system, an odor-fighting technique to ensure your trash can (and kitchen) stay free of noxious smells. Place the odorsorb pad under the lid of your garbage can, and let its organic formula release all-natural fragrances to eliminate odor at the source — from within your trash can. The pods release appropriate amounts of odor-fighting fragrances and last for 45 days.
In addition, Simplehuman's kitchen garbage can comes with a sturdy steel pedal guaranteed to last for more than 150,000 steps. Look at it as opening this can at least 20 times every day for the next 20 years. Besides this sanitary, hands-free operation, it also features silent, controlled lid closures, a stay-open lid for extra convenience for longer trash jobs, and an internal hinge that makes it easy to put the can flush against your kitchen wall.
Customers rave about the trash can's success in keeping odors inside, although the lid must be completely closed for this odor-containing benefit to take full effect. Others are happy about its ability to keep insects, like ants, out of the trash can, as well as pets like cats from being drawn to it due to smells. When odors stay inside the can, pets and insects won't bother it.
The Simplehuman 13-gallon trash can comes in sleek stainless steel. It measures 19.8 inches long, 12.8 inches wide, 25.7 inches high, and weighs 16.53 pounds.