9 Kitchen Garbage Cans That Keep Out Flies And Smells For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture yourself enjoying some basic buttermilk pancakes or crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle, then you see a fly or two darting around your kitchen. Come to think of it, there's also been this smell hanging around in the air for the last few days, which you've been trying to ignore. As your eyes roam around the room, you attempt to figure out where the source of your problem is. Then, it hits you: The garbage can is the culprit!

One of the worst things about eating in your kitchen or having company over can be the smells coming from your garbage can. Not only is it offensive and can spoil a nice meal, but it can also make you avoid having people over in the first place. Fortunately, there are many kitchen garbage cans available today that tackle this problem with odor-fighting solutions, so you can make the most of your kitchen, your classic eggs Benedict, and any company you have over the way you were meant to.