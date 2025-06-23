Why We Hope Colorful Kitchen Appliances Make A Huge Comeback
It probably won't surprise you to learn Ru Paul has an orange range with a matching hood. Or that Britney Spears seems to love a red refrigerator. Or that eclectic entertainer Paloma Faith's refrigerator is bubble gum pink. But when you hear that the more aesthetically conservative Rachael Ray put a Portuguese blue stove and then added a refrigerator painted to match , you may start to wonder whether it's time to swap out your stainless steel for something with a little more color. Design experts would probably say yes.
If colorful kitchen appliances conjure up images of the avocado and harvest gold refrigerators that were part of the kitchen decorating trends of the 1960s, think again. Tricia Zach, the head of research for the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), told attendees at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show that instead of the once-popular neutrals like white and gray, homeowners are turning to earth and jewel tones like blues, greens, browns, and reds. Highlighting kitchen trends for the same year, Architectural Digest pondered whether or not the all-white kitchen was finally losing steam. "When it comes to color," the publication declared, "2025 is not for the shy." HGTV star Alison Victoria agreed. "Green is the new neutral!" she said when announcing her partnership with BlueStar on a new line of kitchen ranges in 10 different shades of her favorite color.
Companies bring color to large and small appliances
The revival of colorful kitchen appliances applies to everything from large ranges and refrigerators to small toasters and tea kettles. Some brands have combined their commitment to color with a nod to nostalgia. SMEG, Galanz, and Big Chill all focus on retro designs for their large and countertop appliances. La Cornue, Officine Gullo, and ILVE bring color to kitchens with their timeless, almost antique-looking custom ranges. Architectural Digest gave two of its 2025 Great Design Awards to two of those brands: Officine Gullo Fiorentina for its wine-colored range and SMEG for its glossy red toaster.
For one company, KitchenAid, color has never gone out of style. It has been selling its iconic stand mixer and other products in a rainbow of eye-popping shades since 1955. The brand even carefully selects and releases a color of the year. Recent introductions have included Butter, Blue Salt, Hibiscus, and Beet Root.
Since the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel is changing out the cabinets, adding a colorful appliance is an easy way to create a new look for your space, especially if you opt for a smaller appliance in a subtle shade like Galanz' light blue microwave. You can also paint your kitchen appliances if you want to experiment without making a huge investment. When choosing a color, you not only want to keep in mind the aesthetics of your kitchen, but you also want to consider how long you plan to stay in your home. If you think you will be there short-term, avoid colors that are likely to become dated or will otherwise affect the resale value of your home.