Why We Hope Colorful Kitchen Appliances Make A Huge Comeback

The revival of colorful kitchen appliances applies to everything from large ranges and refrigerators to small toasters and tea kettles. Some brands have combined their commitment to color with a nod to nostalgia. SMEG, Galanz, and Big Chill all focus on retro designs for their large and countertop appliances. La Cornue, Officine Gullo, and ILVE bring color to kitchens with their timeless, almost antique-looking custom ranges. Architectural Digest gave two of its 2025 Great Design Awards to two of those brands: Officine Gullo Fiorentina for its wine-colored range and SMEG for its glossy red toaster.

For one company, KitchenAid, color has never gone out of style. It has been selling its iconic stand mixer and other products in a rainbow of eye-popping shades since 1955. The brand even carefully selects and releases a color of the year. Recent introductions have included Butter, Blue Salt, Hibiscus, and Beet Root.

Since the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel is changing out the cabinets, adding a colorful appliance is an easy way to create a new look for your space, especially if you opt for a smaller appliance in a subtle shade like Galanz' light blue microwave. You can also paint your kitchen appliances if you want to experiment without making a huge investment. When choosing a color, you not only want to keep in mind the aesthetics of your kitchen, but you also want to consider how long you plan to stay in your home. If you think you will be there short-term, avoid colors that are likely to become dated or will otherwise affect the resale value of your home.