The 2000s Rom-Com You Should Remodel Your Kitchen After

Every kitchen tells a story. It's an intimate setting that reveals the most pivotal moments of people and their loved ones for the best or the worst. Home kitchens are the backdrops of sitcoms, domestic thrillers, and, of course, romance films. One director and screenwriter who knows how to use a home kitchen to her advantage is Nancy Meyers, whose heartfelt romance and family-focused filmography includes works such as "The Parent Trap" (1998). Her most beloved kitchen set might just be from "Something's Gotta Give" (2003), a rom-com starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.

The story takes place in a coastal beachside home befitting the wealthy protagonists as they realize their feelings for each other, and it didn't take long for fans to fall in love with the scenery. The kitchen in "Something's Gotta Give" exudes an elegance that looks effortless, consisting of a white color scheme with black accents. Simple, rectangular shapes give the space a sense of order, from the windows to the subway tile lining the backsplash. Clear cabinetry docked with white dinnerware shows that everything in the home is orderly and intentional, contrasting the passionate messiness of the movie's plot.