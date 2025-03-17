What's The Best Way To Clean A Smelly Kitchen Trash Can?

Ah, the humble trash can. This is one of those essential home objects you probably never think about — until it starts to stink. Since leaks and spills are bound to come with daily use, inevitably, an unsavory stench will emit from our trash cans. So, what's the best way to clean them?

Just like you clean your kitchen after cooking, you should wipe down the inside of your trash can between every bag. Any household cleaner of choice will do, but everyday items like baking soda are amazing at eliminating kitchen trash odors. The powder will absorb bad smells by interacting with the acidic compounds responsible for them, thus neutralizing the scent. Vinegar has similar neutralizing powers with alkaline-related orders.

With DIY cleansing ingredients like these on hand, you can keep your trash smelling clean without spending extra cash. Still, know that plastic absorbs smells more than stainless steel does. If you have a plastic can with a persistently foul odor, consider replacing it with a better vessel.