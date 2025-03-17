What's The Best Way To Clean A Smelly Kitchen Trash Can?
Ah, the humble trash can. This is one of those essential home objects you probably never think about — until it starts to stink. Since leaks and spills are bound to come with daily use, inevitably, an unsavory stench will emit from our trash cans. So, what's the best way to clean them?
Just like you clean your kitchen after cooking, you should wipe down the inside of your trash can between every bag. Any household cleaner of choice will do, but everyday items like baking soda are amazing at eliminating kitchen trash odors. The powder will absorb bad smells by interacting with the acidic compounds responsible for them, thus neutralizing the scent. Vinegar has similar neutralizing powers with alkaline-related orders.
With DIY cleansing ingredients like these on hand, you can keep your trash smelling clean without spending extra cash. Still, know that plastic absorbs smells more than stainless steel does. If you have a plastic can with a persistently foul odor, consider replacing it with a better vessel.
For deeper cleans, break out the bleach
For deeper trash can cleans, add warm water to the bottom of the trash can and mix in some dish soap and bleach. Let this mixture sit for about 30 minutes, then scrub every nook and cranny of the can– lid included. (Wipe down stainless steel cans with cloth to avoid damage.) Afterward, dump out the water and let the can air dry before adding a new bag.
To spread these deep cleaning sessions out as far as possible, keep the trash bags rotating. Instead of letting them sit and increasing the likelihood of leaks, spills, and unsavory smells, consider increasing your trips to the dumpster. Still, in the name of preventing waste, there are other options to avoid a smelly can. For example, you can keep a few Fresh Scents Scented Sachet Packets at the bottom of the bin or deodorize it periodically with essential oils. Even if your trash bags stay for a while, these tricks can mask the smell of the old rubbish. Just make sure to use a strong scent so it works.
Lastly, to keep your trash can fresh, mop up spills the minute they happen. It might not always be convenient to address spontaneous problems like these, but it's better to clean now rather than later. After all, when small problems become big, it might be time to call in the experts. And professional kitchen cleaning isn't cheap.