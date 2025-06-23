HomeGoods Summer Finds To Give Your Kitchen A Coastal Makeover

Whether you actually live by the coast or are just manifesting a coastal summer, HomeGoods is ready to supply the ocean-themed decor you'll need to make your kitchen give off the perfect sandy, sunny vibes. The best part? All of these pieces are functional. Sure, kitchen trinkets that sit on a shelf are nice — but at the risk of cluttering your kitchen, it's great when such fun, colorful items that are just all-too-tempting to pick up on any HomeGoods run also have a practical purpose built in.

And truly, although those drab nonstick, cast iron, and stainless steel pots and pans are great kitchen tools, not everything that you use in your kitchen has to be plain and grey. Sure, you could drink out of plastic cups or plain ceramic mugs, but you could also use sparkling crystal glasses that hold the same beverages while also adding a whimsy touch to your day. We've shared a few ideas below of some simple coastal swaps you could make this summer, but of course, feel free to swing by the retailer yourself if you find there's more to add.