HomeGoods Summer Finds To Give Your Kitchen A Coastal Makeover
Whether you actually live by the coast or are just manifesting a coastal summer, HomeGoods is ready to supply the ocean-themed decor you'll need to make your kitchen give off the perfect sandy, sunny vibes. The best part? All of these pieces are functional. Sure, kitchen trinkets that sit on a shelf are nice — but at the risk of cluttering your kitchen, it's great when such fun, colorful items that are just all-too-tempting to pick up on any HomeGoods run also have a practical purpose built in.
And truly, although those drab nonstick, cast iron, and stainless steel pots and pans are great kitchen tools, not everything that you use in your kitchen has to be plain and grey. Sure, you could drink out of plastic cups or plain ceramic mugs, but you could also use sparkling crystal glasses that hold the same beverages while also adding a whimsy touch to your day. We've shared a few ideas below of some simple coastal swaps you could make this summer, but of course, feel free to swing by the retailer yourself if you find there's more to add.
Octopus teapot
Our first pick is going to make you want to host a tea party, ASAP, just to show off the cutest teapot you've ever seen. There are a few variations, but all of them are colorful, fun, and shaped like an octopus. A small collection of teapots is truly an underrated item for the perfect whimsical afternoon tea party, making it so much easier to brew a few different types of tea to serve a group. All the while, they will also act as natural centerpieces.
And to be sure, these teapots, which come in at $24.99 each, do steal the spotlight — if you're cool with that, go for the bright blue variation, which creatively turns one tentacle into the teapot handle, and one into the spout, as well as having a small starfish for a "hat." If you want something a little less quirky, HomeGoods also has a tamer white teapot with a small red octopus clinging to the side. And if you're indecisive, get one of each — how else will you host a tea party that totally transports your guests under the sea?
Sea creature napkin rings
Something about napkin rings just screams elegance, even if they're bedazzled and shaped like crabs. While not typically used on a day-to-day basis, napkin rings are a must for any dinner party worth its salt, adding both flair and compact organization to hold everything together at each placemat.
These ones in particular offer a neutral silver tone, managing to give an understated, sophisticated vibe. HomeGoods has them available at $12.99 for a set of four in the shape of crabs or starfish. And if you don't typically use cloth napkins? You can also use these to hold together small bouquets or aromatic herbs.
Iridescent glasses
It's super simple to craft the perfect mocktails for summer, but they just hit different when served in the right glass — and we're pretty sure this one, with its dappled iridescent edges reflecting rainbows wherever it turns, is going to be the most fun one. The edge is even rimmed with gold, giving a touch of sunny warmth to the coup glass and making it perfect for use at a girls' brunch or for a stay-at-home breakfast date. Each glass comes in at $5.99, so a set of four would cost you about $24: Not a bad price to pay for a piece that even Marie Kondo herself would likely dub as certain to inspire joy.
Lemon creme yogurt pretzels
Of course, there's one thing in the kitchen more important than all the tools and decorations: the food. And with a little bit of creativity, even the way you display certain food items can add to the aesthetic. Although they're not inherently coastal in nature, this bag of lemon creme yogurt pretzels is packaged in such a cute way, with blue pinstripes and a yellow ribbon, that displaying it on the center of your kitchen island can make your snack selection feel like it came straight from the boardwalk at the beach.
Even once you pour them out, the bright yellow coating will help them retain their beachy charm right up until your houseguests devour them. Plus, there's just something about lemon that screams summer in a seaside town with sparkling blue waters. One 16-ounce bag comes in at $7.99, with 150 calories per serving of six pretzels.