14 Vintage Kitchen Trends We Can't Wait To See Come Back

Looking to give your kitchen a fresh update? While scrolling through Pinterest for the latest trends might be your first instinct, we've got a better idea. Why not look to the past? These 14 vintage kitchen trends are criminally overlooked in today's kitchen designs, and we're convinced they're ready for a comeback. Who knows, you might just be the one to kickstart them!

Kitchen trends, as we know them, are a relatively modern phenomenon. For most of human history, kitchens remained largely unchanged with only the occasional innovations like fireplaces, the Franklin stove, or iceboxes breaking the monotony. It wasn't until the 1930s that the contemporary kitchen, as we recognize it today, began to take shape. Since then, kitchen styles have evolved through the decades, sometimes resurfacing in new and exciting ways.

In this guide, we'll take you through some of our favorite vintage trends that are worth revisiting. From the bold, decorative use of chrome in the 1970s to the timeless appeal of 1920s tile flooring (perfect for small, space-challenged kitchens), we'll show you how to incorporate these ideas into your kitchen. Along the way, we've included practical tips and recommendations to help you strike the perfect balance between nostalgic charm and contemporary flair.