14 Vintage Kitchen Trends We Can't Wait To See Come Back
Looking to give your kitchen a fresh update? While scrolling through Pinterest for the latest trends might be your first instinct, we've got a better idea. Why not look to the past? These 14 vintage kitchen trends are criminally overlooked in today's kitchen designs, and we're convinced they're ready for a comeback. Who knows, you might just be the one to kickstart them!
Kitchen trends, as we know them, are a relatively modern phenomenon. For most of human history, kitchens remained largely unchanged with only the occasional innovations like fireplaces, the Franklin stove, or iceboxes breaking the monotony. It wasn't until the 1930s that the contemporary kitchen, as we recognize it today, began to take shape. Since then, kitchen styles have evolved through the decades, sometimes resurfacing in new and exciting ways.
In this guide, we'll take you through some of our favorite vintage trends that are worth revisiting. From the bold, decorative use of chrome in the 1970s to the timeless appeal of 1920s tile flooring (perfect for small, space-challenged kitchens), we'll show you how to incorporate these ideas into your kitchen. Along the way, we've included practical tips and recommendations to help you strike the perfect balance between nostalgic charm and contemporary flair.
Freestanding furniture
An efficient layout with built-in storage is something we associate with modern kitchens but is a relatively recent innovation. Designed by Austrian architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky in the 1920s, this didn't become standard in American homes until the 1930s. Before that, kitchens were a hodgepodge of freestanding furniture. A typical kitchen might include a few tables for food preparation, a wall-mounted sink, a Hoosier cabinet, an additional cabinet if needed, a stove, chairs, and, if you were wealthy, perhaps a refrigerator.
Though born more out of necessity than trend in the pre-1900s, this style is ripe for a revival, especially for shabby chic and cottagecore enthusiasts. We'd love to see it reimagined with 21st-century sensibilities. Imagine a kitchen with minimal built-ins, like a stove and a small countertop, while the rest of the space is filled with matching cabinets, tables, and chairs. At the center of it all, a table could serve as a charming, vintage-inspired kitchen island. This yet-to-be-discovered "trend" feels cozy, inviting, yet still modern, offering a space that has character but is cohesive. Plus, there is just something so utterly charming about a table right smack dab in the middle of your kitchen.
Breakfast nook
It's hard to imagine how the breakfast nook ever fell out of favor. In the 1920s, architectural tastes shifted away from the elaborate designs of the Victorian era and ushered in a love for simpler, more functional homes. Bungalows, with their modest scale and practical layouts, became the hallmark, and with them came the rise of the breakfast nook, a cozy retreat that perfectly complemented the era's emphasis on comfort and efficiency. Their popularity continued into the 1930s, but since then breakfast nooks have become a rare find.
These nooks come in all shapes and sizes; think window seats, cozy alcoves, built-in banquettes, or even just a small table and chairs tucked into a quiet corner of the kitchen. Whether outfitted with benches, chairs, or even a little sofa, these spaces are intimate, inviting, and perfectly suited for a current revival. For a contemporary twist, try pairing a sleek L-shaped sofa (placed under a window, if possible) with a single-pedestal wooden table and a set of Jeanneret chairs. With just a few thoughtful touches, you can transform your kitchen into one of the most cherished spots in your home.
Tile flooring
Tiled flooring has been around for centuries but became particularly trendy in the 1920s, thanks to advancements in manufacturing and the invention of paper-faced mosaics. Popular styles included penny rounds, hexagons, pinwheels, and squares. Early in the decade, black-and-white checkerboard patterns dominated, while brighter colors like emerald green, cobalt blue, and sunny yellow gained popularity later on.
While tiles might seem like a hard sell today, this trend just needs the right updates to make a stylish comeback. Take inspiration from the 1920s by incorporating Art Deco designs into your tiles. For smaller kitchens that lack space for additional decorations, a subtle monochrome 1920s-inspired design would be the perfect touch. If you have more room, lean into the minimalist modern in your overall kitchen design and then play it up with bold, colorful tile flooring. This trend offers endless possibilities for creating a kitchen that's uniquely yours, blending modern style with vintage charm.
Open shelves
Topping this wish list of trendy comebacks is wall-length open shelving. A staple of mid-century design, these floating shelves were not just practical storage solutions but also a way to showcase cherished family heirlooms or prized possessions. Blending décor with functionality, they offer a versatile, all-in-one approach that can infuse a space with charm and personality while providing ample room for all your kitchen essentials.
For its revival, we recommend embracing the classic, wall-spanning length of this vintage trend. Its seamless and sleek design adds depth, making the kitchen appear more expansive, while the open structure creates a bright and airy atmosphere. For an eclectic, lived-in look, feel free to embrace whatever kitchenware you have, as mixing and matching colors and materials will accomplish this. If you prefer a more cohesive aesthetic or have a smaller space that could easily feel cluttered, opt for matching dishware sets for a polished finish. To incorporate decorative touches, consider adding elements like vases or floral arrangements, but always keep the primary purpose of the shelves in mind. Overloading them with too many items can turn this stylish feature into a liability.
Pull-out bins
If you're not in the know, properly storing potatoes, onions, or most root vegetables isn't as simple as tossing them into the fridge. Why? The cold, damp environment can alter their flavor and cause them to spoil faster. These staples need to be stored separately in dry, dark, and well-ventilated spaces. Now, you might be wondering, how do you manage this in a modern kitchen? The truth is, it's not always easy, but with the re-popularization of this clever vintage trend, it's absolutely possible! Enter the 20th-century pull-out bins, which were specifically designed to store these types of produce.
Historically, kitchens of the past were more utilitarian, and vintage trends often prioritized functionality and practicality. Take these metal-lined drawers with ventilation holes, for example. They were ergonomic geniuses. For a modern update, consider pull-out bins with partially mesh fronts or wooden trays on tracks with large, stylish drilled holes for airflow. Both options would blend seamlessly into the kitchen of today. It's a trend reboot that just makes so much sense!
Teeny tiny appliances
Today, sprawling kitchens with oversized appliances seem to dominate the scene. But we can't help but feel nostalgic for the understated charm of mid-century kitchens and the quaint, thoughtfully designed appliances that filled them. In the 1940s, appliances like refrigerators and ovens were becoming commonplace, though they were often bulky and boxy, reflecting their status as newer inventions. By the 1950s, however, they hit the sweet spot: Not too big, not too small, with a bit more of a round, bubble design.
Take refrigerators, for example. When modest in size, they encourage us to buy only what we need and shop for groceries weekly, a healthier and more mindful approach to food. Instead of stocking up on frozen meals and preservative-laden products, we're prompted to prioritize fresh produce. This not only benefits our health but also the environment. A shout-out to our environmentally-conscious readers: This trend is for you. Smaller appliances consume less energy, and let's be honest, most of us only use one or two burners on the stove at a time. Plus, a smaller oven or fridge means less to clean. It's a simpler way of living we'd love to see make a comeback.
Pops of color
The 1950s kitchen was all about vibrant pops of color. Bright pastels like yellow, pink, and green, and even bold reds took center stage, creating cheerful, lively spaces. One of the era's defining trends was matching your refrigerator to cabinets, a stylish and cohesive look that felt fresh and modern. In today's world, where stainless steel dominates, the playful, colorful kitchens of the '50s feel like a breath of fresh air and a much-needed antidote to the monotony of metallic finishes.
According to some reports, many are experiencing what's being called "stainless fatigue," a collective craving for something different. Introducing pops of color into the kitchen could be the perfect remedy. Start small by swapping out your stove handles for ones in your favorite hue. Or take it a step further by coordinating smaller appliances, like your coffee maker, toaster, and kettle, in the same cheerful shade. Imagine how chic a soft green or sunny yellow would look! And for those ready to make a bolder statement, pastel-colored stoves are the perfect way to recreate this vintage trend, offering a charming and stylish focal point.
Wall ovens
What's better than baking one cake? Baking two, of course! For all our bakers out there, let's take a cue from a popular trend of the 1960s and 1970s: wall ovens. These ingenious appliances were typically built into the wall as a two-part unit, offering double the space to whip up pies, cookies, and cakes, oh my! This design also meant that stoves and ovens became separate entities. The stove would be integrated into the countertop with cabinets below, while the oven stood independently at a comfortable height.
The brilliance of the wall oven is no more bending over to check on your baked goods. Plus, you gain extra storage space above and below the units. For a sleek, modern look, install them flush with the wall for a seamless finish. Think of it as a heavy-duty toaster oven on a grander scale. And if you really want to elevate your baking game, consider upgrading one of the units to a French door double oven. It's a stylish and practical throwback, and we can't wait to take center stage once again.
Quirky wallpaper
The 1960s were a decade like no other, and their bold, unconventional spirit shines through in the popular kitchen designs of the time. The '60s marked a dramatic shift from the purely functional kitchens of earlier decades, embracing a newfound emphasis on personalization and self-expression. While harvest gold Formica countertops and wood-veneered cabinets might be best left in the past, the era's whimsical and playful wallpaper patterns are worth revisiting in small doses.
Consider using wallpaper as a backsplash above your stove or in the narrow space between your counter and upper cabinets for a modern rebrand of this retro trend. Florals are a classic option, but since this is just an accent, feel free to experiment. Think bold murals, abstract shapes, or even quirky prints like fruits and vegetables. Whatever direction you choose, let the carefree, experimental energy of the '60s inspire you to inject a little fun and personality into your kitchen design.
Space race decor pieces
5, 4, 3, 2, 1...blast off into a retro-futuristic trend we're impatient to see recreated in the 21st century. The 1960s were also about embracing the space age, with futuristic designs inspired by the iconic Cold War-era race between the United States and the Soviet Union. This cosmic influence found its way into every corner of the home, including the kitchen, where stars, triangles, chevrons, and boomerang shapes became defining motifs of the era.
To capture this look in a modern way, we recommend incorporating subtle yet striking elements. Think pendant lighting fixtures with sleek, space-disk shapes, a bold star-shaped statement clock, or a chic chevron-patterned kitchen rug. These touches will let this vintage aesthetic shine without feeling like a dated replica, which can often come across as overly kitschy. Instead, it's about blending the past with the sophistication of today for a new look that is out of this world.
Chrome accents
We would do almost anything for a touch of glamour, and it doesn't always have to come with a hefty price tag or in the form of dazzling jewels. Chrome, for instance, offers just as much sparkle and allure as any diamond. First discovered in 1797 as the element chromium, chrome truly found its stride in the 1970s, when it became a staple in kitchen furniture and home décor. From chair legs and coffee tables to lamps and beyond, chrome brought a bold, bedazzled energy to interiors.
Now, chrome is staging a comeback, edging out the warm-toned metals that have dominated recent trends. However, its resurgence has largely been confined to appliances or fixtures. We'd love to see a return to the more decorative, playful use of chrome that defined the '70s. We're envisioning chrome-legged wicker chairs paired with a kitchen island, a gleaming chrome vase, a sleek table lamp, or even chrome bowls and coasters. Each of these pieces would add a cool, modern glamor to your space. The beauty of chrome lies in its versatility; no matter where you source it, it will seamlessly match any other chrome piece you may have. If committing to an all-chrome aesthetic isn't for you, don't shy away from mixing metals. Experiment with combining chrome with brass, copper, or matte black finishes to create a dynamic, layered look. Get chrome curious and put this metal back on the map for kitchen décor.
Lots and lots of plants
Bring the beauty of the outdoors inside with houseplants! The mid-1970s saw a shift toward country-styled kitchens and growing environmental awareness, which brought lush greenery into the heart of the home. Kitchens became decorative havens filled with potted plants, hanging macramé planters, and sunlit window greenery. This earthy, organic vibe reflected the era's connection to nature, and it's a trend worth revisiting.
Houseplants are having a major moment right now. Scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and you'll find countless influencers showcasing their leafy, green-filled spaces. Yet, the kitchen often gets overlooked in this verdant revival. Drawing inspiration from the 1970s, we can bring life and vitality back to the kitchen with a touch of greenery. The best part? It doesn't require a full kitchen overhaul. Add small potted plants on top of your fridge or around your windowsill. If you have the space, a statement floor plant can add drama and interest to the room. For those working with limited square footage, hanging plants are a perfect solution. Get creative with a DIY approach: Repurpose an old wooden ladder, suspend it from the ceiling, and use its rungs to hang trailing plants like pothos or ivy.
Wicker, rattan, and cane
Transform your kitchen into a sun-drenched Mediterranean villa getaway by embracing another iconic trend from the 1970s: wicker, rattan, and cane. These natural materials were the "it" element of the decade, and for many millennials, they evoke nostalgic memories of grandma's house. While the trend didn't always age well when paired with other kitchen trends of the day, like darker wood cabinets or harvest tones like burnt orange and mustard yellow, it can make a stylish comeback when paired with modern lines and brighter, fresher color palettes.
What makes this look so appealing is its ability to bring the outdoors in, evoking the breezy, laid-back vibe of a Greek island retreat. To nail this look, lean into natural materials and keep the overall palette light and airy. Use wicker baskets to store fresh produce, display plants, or simply as decorative accents. Opt for rattan pendant lampshades, a decorative mirror, and kitchen chairs to add texture and warmth. Pair these with light wood cabinets, countertops, and tabletops to maintain a cohesive, organic feel. Lots of white tones and embrace open shelving, a trend we've previously highlighted from the 1930s, to create a sense of openness and flow.
Glass cabinet doors
Tired of the same old solid, door-enclosed cabinetry? Let's take a trip back to the mid-1900s for some fresh inspiration. Back then, mullion-style cabinets featuring window-like panes that divided the glass were the go-to choice due to limited glass-front options. But today, the possibilities are endless. From textured and frosted glass to sliding, frameless, double-sided, arched, picture, and even eglomise designs, you can mix and match to create a look that's uniquely yours. For a modern, fresh take, consider cabinets with frosted, ribbed, and double glass doors. They're sleek, stylish, and full of character.
Feeling adventurous? Experiment with accordion-folding cabinets with geometric textured glass for a dynamic look. Or, if you're after an ultra-contemporary vibe, go frameless. But don't forget, since the interior is on display, what's inside matters just as much as the exterior. If you're not ready to showcase your dishware or panty items, frosted glass is a fantastic compromise, giving you the same light, airy feel while providing a bit of privacy.
If you're new to the world of glass-front cabinetry, now's the time to head to Pinterest for inspiration and start brainstorming! Embrace the trend, get creative, and good luck as you embark on your next kitchen upgrade using one of these fabulous vintage trends.