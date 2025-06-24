Anne Hathaway's Central Park Home Is A Masterclass In Invisible Kitchen Design

Design enthusiasts have likely been witnessing the rise of the minimalist aesthetic, and with it, the popularity of invisible kitchen design. For all those wondering what exactly an invisible kitchen is, and how you build one, Anne Hathaway's Central Park home is a masterclass in this sleek, modern-day aesthetic.

Made up predominantly of glossy, white finishes, Hathaway's kitchen is a perfect example of an invisible kitchen's adherence to minimalism. Polished features such as push-touch cabinets and fixtures with concave handles define the space. Even the dishwasher and oven blend in seamlessly with the rest of her space, which makes the kitchen feel spacious and cohesive. Nearly everything else in the kitchen matches in white. (We're happy about that, as white appliances are one of the '90s kitchen design trends we think need a comeback.) To break up the singular shade, Hathaway's Lumix quartzite countertops add a subtle pop of gray. Finally, parallel open shelves add texture to the space, and ceramics in shades of sand, beige, and gray are displayed here to bring added warmth and color.