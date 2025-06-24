Anne Hathaway's Central Park Home Is A Masterclass In Invisible Kitchen Design
Design enthusiasts have likely been witnessing the rise of the minimalist aesthetic, and with it, the popularity of invisible kitchen design. For all those wondering what exactly an invisible kitchen is, and how you build one, Anne Hathaway's Central Park home is a masterclass in this sleek, modern-day aesthetic.
Made up predominantly of glossy, white finishes, Hathaway's kitchen is a perfect example of an invisible kitchen's adherence to minimalism. Polished features such as push-touch cabinets and fixtures with concave handles define the space. Even the dishwasher and oven blend in seamlessly with the rest of her space, which makes the kitchen feel spacious and cohesive. Nearly everything else in the kitchen matches in white. (We're happy about that, as white appliances are one of the '90s kitchen design trends we think need a comeback.) To break up the singular shade, Hathaway's Lumix quartzite countertops add a subtle pop of gray. Finally, parallel open shelves add texture to the space, and ceramics in shades of sand, beige, and gray are displayed here to bring added warmth and color.
Get inspiration from Anne Hathaway's kitchen
True to its name, invisible kitchens like Anne Hathaway's are defined by minimalism.These kitchens forgo bulky built-ins for sleek, minimal alternatives. Even though these spaces come with the same bells and whistles of a traditional kitchen, their outward appearance is more cohesive and refined. In turn, everything blends into one.
Designers update traditional cabinets, often opting for invisible cabinetry by replacing handles and knobs with push-touch drawers. In lieu of textured prints and bold patterns, homeowners paint the kitchen with one or two classic colors such as beige, gray, or white. Only the most essential of kitchen utilities are visible, like the sink and stovetop, and even these items are structured in a way so they blend in seamlessly with the rest of the room. It's no wonder the invisible kitchen is one of the most popular aesthetics in contemporary design. For inspiration for your own kitchen, look to Anne Hathaway's home as a blueprint.