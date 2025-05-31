The 11 Worst Design Choices You Can Make In Your Kitchen

Remodeling a kitchen is probably one of the biggest do-overs in a home. The kitchen is truly the heart of any house — the spot where people gather, eat, gossip, and enjoy each other's company over a good meal. It should be a warm, easily accessible, efficient and practical spot that draws people in. It should also be a reflection of the folks that live there and a mirror for the rest of the home's design. Since I married a construction guy — namely, a civil engineer — who also loves doing things himself, I've had personal experience both remodeling, demoing, and creating a kitchen from scratch. My husband, Kyle Nicholson, has over 20 years experience in the industry and, thanks to a very design-savvy mother, he also knows about interior design choices.

We're currently building our 4000 square foot dream house in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina (with Kyle acting as the general contractor), and know our fair share of information when it comes to DIY, construction, and taking plans from sketches on napkins to a big, beautiful home. A kitchen needs a strong, efficient design, and having just drawn ours up and now seeing it come to life, we know a few things about the best, and worst design choices you can make in this — the heart of the home.