The Definitive Guide To Nutmeg

If there's one thing we all know about nutmeg, it's that you can't make a good eggnog recipe without it. Also, it's in some cookies. And sometimes other drinks. Creamed onions, maybe? But many people are unaware of its many other uses, which is tragic, because nutmeg's truly inimitable flavor makes everything so much better.

Advertisement

Nutmeg has long been a staple of spice racks around the world. Used as everything from an air freshener on the streets of Imperial Rome to a food preservative in many cultures, nutmeg has seriously seen some things ... and it has the history to prove it.

Today, nutmeg should be playing a much bigger role in the average kitchen. Its warm, fragrant, earthy, spicy, and nutty tones lend both sweet and savory dishes a complexity you just can't get anywhere else. From mulled wine and pasta to curry and squash soup, we. need. more. nutmeg. Accordingly, here's a comprehensive look at nutmeg's provenance and uses, and best practices for putting it to work in your cooking.