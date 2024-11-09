How Many Cups Of Ground Coffee Do You Need To Make Cold Brew?

Just when you think you've mastered the old Mr. Coffee, a new brew renders that vintage drip a has-been. Well ... cold brew isn't exactly new, having gone from independent coffee house item to major chain staple around the twenty-teens with an origin stretching back centuries. And we definitely aren't ready to toss our classic glass pots any time soon, even if they are has-beens in comparison to making cold brew. But, if you've landed here, you're obviously looking to learn how to make the notable potable at home, and we can help you there. So here's your first hint: Cold brew is not simply iced coffee, but rather a steeped, often more caffeinated beverage.

Cold brew, for one, uses one cup of ground coffee for every four true cups of water. It also takes at least around twelve doggone hours to prepare, and some home baristas will even double that time. Iced coffee, on the other hand, is made by making the java any which way you please, cooling, refrigerating, and typically adding that other titular ingredient. You'll likely use about two tablespoons of ground coffee for every "cup," which here amounts to six ounces of water. It can be optimally ready in about an hour, or even — this iced coffee hack involves using your machine to brew an extra-concentrated batch.