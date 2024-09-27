14 Pasta Dishes With Fascinating Origin Stories

Few foods have such universal appeal as pasta. Historians believe the Chinese were making pasta as far back as 3,500 years ago, and that it spread from Asia to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Now you can find pasta on pretty much every continent and a vast array of recipes, including many that have become iconic dishes. Some of the classic pasta dishes we know and love have intriguing creation stories that go above and beyond someone simply combining pasta with sauce and other tasty ingredients.

Advertisement

Have you ever wondered how certain pastas got their name or how they came to be? For example, why does pasta alla puttanesca translate to "prostitute-style pasta" and what does the Stroganoff mean in beef Stroganoff? Is mac and cheese as all-American as we make it out to be, and was Italian wedding soup really created specifically for weddings? These are just a few of the questions we set out to answer. By delving into the origin stories of popular pasta dishes, we discovered some fascinating facts that might surprise you.