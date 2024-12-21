Easily Upgrade Your Apple Pie With One Warm Spice

Introducing chai spice to apple pie imbues the dessert with a certain complexity and balance, the notes of fragrant spiciness and hint of warming sweetness grounding the fruit's tart and sugary taste while enhancing the rich, buttery crust with its signature aromatics. You can add chai spice to your pie filling, bake it into the crust, use it as a garnish, or all of the above, making it versatile not just in flavor but in application to boot. Whether you're a baker with a penchant for making pie top to bottom from scratch or prefer relying on a roster of ready-to-bake goods, Saura Kline says, "You can either make your own chai spiced blend or buy a store-bought one," guaranteeing that, "either way, it will elevate your apple pie."

A chai spice blend is an easy and accessible way to remix the average apple pie. But why stop there? Consider incorporating additional low-effort ingredients that complement both chai and apples — like orange zest and cranberries for their freshly tart and fruity notes, salted caramel for festive sweetness, or crushed nuts for a rustic textural touch — to make it an even more robust dessert. Although there are many tricks for baking a superior apple pie, lacing it with wonderfully pungent chai spice is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to give this iconic American dessert an upgrade.