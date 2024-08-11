Butter Vs Shortening: Christina Tosi Weighs In On What's Best For Pie Crust

Butter versus vegetable shortening is a rivalry that every home baker will have to contend with at some point in their lives. They are arguably the most popular fats for baking pie crusts with (although an honorable mention must be given to our good old friend, lard). You're bound to see them used interchangeably in many popular pie recipes, which can make them seem like practically identical ingredients. However, there are differences between the baking properties of butter and shortening, and they're essential to know if you want to perfect your pie skills.

To help parse the butter versus shortening debate, Chowhound reached out to one of baking's biggest stars, Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar Bakery. She feels that the choice of fat in baking isn't cut and dry, and the best option actually varies. "Depends on what I'm using the pie crust for," the MasterChef judge explained.

The simplest approach to the problem, according to Tosi, is, "when in doubt, do half and half," which will accomplish the best of both worlds. However, if you want to focus on either butter or shortening, you should know how each ingredient affects your baked goods, and which kinds of pie they are best suited for.