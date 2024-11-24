Are You Using The Right Pan When Baking Pie?

Often called tins, and probably the most ubiquitous, metal pie pans are many bakers' beloved choice for the flakiest, crispiest crusts. They're relatively inexpensive and conduct heat quickly and efficiently, making them especially appropriate for recipes that require you to blind-bake your pie crust, such as Boston cream or key lime pie. Metal pie pans also fare well in all temperatures, making it safe to broil or freeze or even to transfer your pie from a hot oven to a cold refrigerator if you need to.

All that being said, there are a few things to keep in mind when buying a metal pie pan. First, it's better to opt for a light-colored metal like aluminum, as the darker ones promote the over-browning of delicate pie crust. Avoid nonstick pie pans altogether, as a well-made, properly cooked crust guarantees a slice that slides right out of the pan, and nonstick makes it tough to check that. Plus, most pies are cut in the pan, a surefire way to damage a nonstick coating. Besides, if you're making a pie with a crumb crust, nonstick is a quick path to frustration, as the crust won't adhere to the sides of the pan.

Opt for aluminum or aluminized steel over stainless steel, as it's a superior conductor of heat. USA Bakeware's 9-inch aluminized steel pie pan is sturdy and well reviewed. If you're looking for disposable, KitchenDance heavyweight aluminum foil pie pans hold up well to heavy fillings.