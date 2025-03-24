The Major Benefit To Buying Frozen Blueberries Over Fresh

When it comes to picking produce at its prime, you may think that fresh is always best — but with certain fruits and vegetables, frozen varieties are the premium choice. Blueberries are one such fruit that excels in frozen form, making them a convenient, cost-effective, and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a range of culinary creations. The practicality and year-round accessibility of sweet and juicy frozen blueberries win over their fresh counterparts, which are best enjoyed during their peak season, usually late spring through summer.

The beauty of frozen blueberries is that they are harvested during peak ripeness and the commercial freezing process occurs within a few hours of harvesting, retaining freshness and valuable nutrients. On the contrary, fresh berries are picked then potentially transported across long distances before being placed in the produce aisles, sometimes for days on end, making them not as "fresh" as one would assume. If you don't live by a blueberry farm or local farmers' markets with freshly harvested blueberries available, these frozen gems may be the closest solution for farm-to-table blueberries. Even if your fresh blueberries are properly stored in the fridge, you can extend their lifespan by stocking them in the freezer.

Strengthening the case for frozen blueberries, a 2015 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry showed that frozen blueberries one-up their fresh counterparts with elevated levels of vitamin C and vitamin E – antioxidants that play an important role in overall health. So, if you're seeking both nutritional value and easy practicality, frozen blueberries definitely deserve a permanent place in your freezer.