The Major Benefit To Buying Frozen Blueberries Over Fresh
When it comes to picking produce at its prime, you may think that fresh is always best — but with certain fruits and vegetables, frozen varieties are the premium choice. Blueberries are one such fruit that excels in frozen form, making them a convenient, cost-effective, and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a range of culinary creations. The practicality and year-round accessibility of sweet and juicy frozen blueberries win over their fresh counterparts, which are best enjoyed during their peak season, usually late spring through summer.
The beauty of frozen blueberries is that they are harvested during peak ripeness and the commercial freezing process occurs within a few hours of harvesting, retaining freshness and valuable nutrients. On the contrary, fresh berries are picked then potentially transported across long distances before being placed in the produce aisles, sometimes for days on end, making them not as "fresh" as one would assume. If you don't live by a blueberry farm or local farmers' markets with freshly harvested blueberries available, these frozen gems may be the closest solution for farm-to-table blueberries. Even if your fresh blueberries are properly stored in the fridge, you can extend their lifespan by stocking them in the freezer.
Strengthening the case for frozen blueberries, a 2015 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry showed that frozen blueberries one-up their fresh counterparts with elevated levels of vitamin C and vitamin E – antioxidants that play an important role in overall health. So, if you're seeking both nutritional value and easy practicality, frozen blueberries definitely deserve a permanent place in your freezer.
Frozen blueberries can enhance all kinds of dishes and drinks
One cannot overlook the convenience and versatility of frozen blueberries. As well as being nutrient-rich, they require no washing or sorting. Plus they shine in countless culinary applications beyond standard smoothies, baked goods, and breakfast toppings — try them in homemade frozen berry jam that you can drizzle over your oatmeal or spread onto warm toast.
When baking, you don't need to thaw blueberries before incorporating them into your batter, though you may need to slightly increase the cooking time. Try a blueberry cornbread with hints of lemon zest, or blueberry-studded scones with cardamom. Create a blueberry galette with a rustic crust, or blend frozen blueberries with frozen bananas for a quick-and-easy ice cream-like treat. In cocktails, frozen blueberries can be more than just a garnish. Create a frozen blueberry mojito by blending the frozen berries with mint, lime, simple syrup, and white rum. Paired with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and ice, you have a refreshing frozen blueberry margarita. For an elegant brunch, you could assemble an Instagram-worthy frozen blueberry-peach bellini for a visually appealing aesthetic that will also tantalize your taste buds.
Frozen blueberries can excel in savory applications, too. A quick blueberry dressing with balsamic vinegar, shallots, and fresh herbs makes a fantastic accompaniment to roasted vegetables or grain bowls. A spicy blueberry barbecue sauce delivers complex sweetness to elevate grilled meats. For entertaining, showcase an innovative take on bruschetta by topping crusty bread with a blueberry-basil relish and drizzle of balsamic glaze. With the endless possibilities presented by these frozen morsels, there's something that will satisfy those on "Team Sweet," "Team Savory," and everyone in between.