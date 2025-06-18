13 Creative Ways To Enjoy Costco's Fan-Favorite Croissants

Costco's croissants are a fan-favorite for a reason. Some would even go so far as to say that they are the best pastry Costco sells. Not only are they baked fresh every day, but they're priced just right. There's no denying that they are tasty, either. If you've ever second-guessed whether or not to pick up a package of Costco's croissants because you aren't sure if you'll be able to enjoy all of them before they go stale, have no fear. The versatility of these tasty bakery delights is just one more reason why they are so well-loved.

We rounded up some creative ways to put Costco's croissants to use so you can forget about food waste and focus on making the most of them. From turning them into croutons to using them as ice cream cones to creating mini croissant crust pies, their potential is basically limitless. If all else fails, you can always freeze them as well. However, once you learn about the drool-worthy ways we discovered to enjoy Costco croissants, we don't think you'll have any trouble enjoying them before it comes to that.