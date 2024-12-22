13 Ways To Upgrade French Toast

The first thing you can do to upgrade your french toast happens before you even start making the batter or heating up the stove, and it involves the bread. According to award-winning pastry chef Katherine Sprung, older, dry bread is best for french toast. This might sound off at first because old bread isn't great tasting all by itself, but when it comes to french toast, the dryness actually works in its favor. Sprung told me if you use fresh bread for french toast, it can easily become too mushy. While we want a slightly soft, creamy center, we still need the edges to crisp up and soggy or fresh bread really struggles in the texture department. Dry bread, on the other hand, has the perfect texture to soak up batter and still get crispy.

This tip is great if you have some dry bread lying around and want to put it to use before it goes in the trash. However, if you don't have any old bread on hand and are craving french toast, you can dry it out in the oven or toaster. Just make sure to use a low heat setting and don't go so far that the bread is not soft in the middle. About 10 minutes in the oven at 275 F should do the trick. If it is too toasted, it won't do a good job soaking up the batter.