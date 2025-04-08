Give Bread Pudding A Savory Twist With Tomatoes

Do you ever wish there was a way to transform your favorite pillowy sweets into savory side dishes? If you love the texture of soft and creamy bread pudding and wish you had more ways to enjoy it, simply change up the ingredients to transform it into more of a meal. While most bread pudding recipes are made with raisins, white sugar, and cinnamon, you can easily make a savory bread pudding, also called strata, with plum or cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, and the right blend of herbs and spices.

First, take your time choosing the best type of bread for top-notch bread pudding. Stale loaves of brioche, French, or Italian are most preferred since these varieties absorb raw eggs and milk with ease. If your bread happens to be fresh and not stale, cube it and lightly toast the pieces in your oven. Alternatively, allow the bread cubes to sit uncovered on your counter for two to four hours.

Before incorporating into the strata, the tomatoes will be roasted in the oven with olive oil and herbs. An egg and milk custard is used for both the sweet and savory versions; however, the savory version gets the addition of shredded cheese such as mozzarella or fontina. Herbs such as basil, thyme, and rosemary can also be added to the custard to up the flavor. Whichever version you're making, you need a full day to make great bread pudding, as the cubed bread soaks in the custard mixture overnight in the refrigerator. Before baking the next day, the roasted tomatoes and extra cheese, like parmesan, are added on top.