The Best Type Of Bread For Top-Notch Bread Pudding

If you like the idea of torn bits of bread saturated in a velvety custard sauce and baked until golden brown and bubbly, then you should whip up a pan of bread pudding. You'll know the dish is ready when the scent of toasted bread and sweet custard lingers in your kitchen. The comforting classic is a staple on most tables for breakfast, especially on Christmas morning or even Easter brunch.

At the beginning of my culinary career, I worked as the head sous chef in a diner in downtown Los Angeles where we produced countless trays of delicious bread pudding. One thing I learned is that it's crucial to start off with one ingredient: stale bread. It'll evenly absorb the custard mixture (typically made with eggs, milk, sugar, butter, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg) and provide a bit of texture so you don't wind up with a mushy result. Additionally, it'll supply the pudding with enough structure to get a clean slice out of the pan, and not to mention, it's a great way to utilize stale bread.

One of the best qualities of bread pudding is that it's just a base — you can use whatever flavoring and type of bread you desire. Choosing the right bread for your pudding can be daunting, but you have more freedom than you might think. Here's a list of some top-notch pairings that'll take this classic brunch staple to the next level.