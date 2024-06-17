13 Bread Swaps That Will Reinvent Your Sandwiches

Who doesn't love a sandwich? Hot or cold, trim and tidy like an elegant finger sandwich or massive and messy like a sloppy joe; any way you slice it, sandwiches are tasty, portable, and there's a version for every occasion. Meat lovers and vegetarians alike probably have a favorite sandwich, but it's easy to get into a rut making the same go-to over and over again. If you're sick of the standards, give these bread swaps a chance to reinvigorate your sandwich repertoire.

Advertisement

Many of us are obsessed with all things between bread. And while we could question the definition of a sandwich all day — can it be open-faced? What about a gyro? Is a hamburger really a sandwich? — we can probably agree that come lunchtime on a busy day we're ready to grab just about anything to get the job done. So take a moment now to consider all the wonderful ways to reinvent your sandwich and be ready when the time comes to make your next one a triumph. Whether you're struggling with carbs, recently gluten-free, or just ready for something new, we've got you covered.