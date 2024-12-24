Crostini Vs Bruschetta: What's The Difference?

The terms bruschetta and crostini might be used interchangeably at times, but they are not the same, despite their surface similarities. The differences between the two comes down to the thickness of the bread, the size of the pieces, and the toppings people put on them. Slice the bread a bit thicker and force a foodie to eat it in three bites or more, and you've got bruschetta. Slice the toast thin and make it bite-sized, and you've got crostinis. In fact, crostini even means little crusts in Italian.

Baguettes make for excellent options if you're making crostinis. Because they're meant to go into your choppers in one fell swoop, you don't want the toast pieces to be much bigger than about 1½ inches across. Baguettes are usually 3 inches in diameter. Once you cut the bread into slices, it's ain't no thang to cut each individual slice in half again, which leaves you with a piece of toast that's tiny enough to fit into your mouth.

Bruschetta is standardly made with thick slices of sourdough bread, though ciabatta is also a popular crusty choice for bruschetta. The thickness of the slices is important, because some of the ingredients that typically top bruschetta, like diced tomatoes and olive oil, could make the bread soggy. Think Goldilocks here — not too thick, not too thin, but rather, just right. In plainer terms, cut the bread in ¼ to ½-inch slices and you'll have a pretty perfect base for bruschetta.