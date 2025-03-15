You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients To Recreate The Viral Cookie Croissant
The croissant has had many makeovers — from flattened, spiral, and circular versions to the croissant-waffle or croffle. Amidst all these Franken-croissants, the viral cookie croissant seems almost tame. Also, the fact that traditional croissants are often filled with sweet almond or pistachio cream makes filling them with cookie dough not seem so blasphemous. Of course, if you've ever had an authentic, freshly made croissant, you would know that changing it can be a food crime, and not just because of how difficult it is to get right. In fact, even putting butter on your croissant is considered a faux pas by some.
Therefore, when attempting to make the viral cookie croissant, you don't need the best croissant you can find. Instead, use one that's perhaps past its buttery flaky prime. If you don't want to wait for the croissant to go stale, go the store-bought way. Splitting open, stuffing and topping it with your favorite cookie dough, and baking it again, is enough to make even a mediocre, store-bought croissant taste great. It might even be better suited for the job considering a fresh croissant will be too flaky to cut open and stuff without losing a significant amount of its golden exterior. It's the cookie dough that you need to be more selective about. You can make it from scratch, but once again, the snack is equally delicious and significantly easier to make if you just go the store-bought route.
Store-bought cookie dough and croissants are best for cookie croissants
When picking cookie dough, choose one that bakes quickly so that the center of your croissant has a cookie instead of liquified dough. For a more gooey bite, use cookie dough that's suitable to eat raw, and stop baking before it solidifies. Picking up cookie dough at the store also opens up myriad flavor possibilities. You can go with a classic one like Nestlé Toll House, which ranks highly among store-bought cookie doughs, or a small-batch brand. A touch of thyme or even some dried or candied orange peel or banana slices are all great additions to upgrade store-bought cookie dough. All the time and effort you save using store-bought ingredients lets you experiment and find the perfect flavor combinations. Once you've stuffed the croissant with dough, bake it open for a few minutes to ensure that the dough sets. To avoid long oven pre-heating times for a single croissant, remember that an air fryer can also bake cookie dough.
Considering the cookie croissant can be made easily with store-bought ingredients and involves modifying the sacrosanct croissant, the sweet treat seems to be as far removed from French cuisine as possible. However, it actually originated in France. A bakery called Maison Louvard in Paris made the first "Le Crookie". Therefore, stuff that croissant knowing you're not offending the French food gods, and until you get the chance to try the original, a cookie croissant made using store-bought ingredients will serve you well.