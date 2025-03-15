You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients To Recreate The Viral Cookie Croissant

The croissant has had many makeovers — from flattened, spiral, and circular versions to the croissant-waffle or croffle. Amidst all these Franken-croissants, the viral cookie croissant seems almost tame. Also, the fact that traditional croissants are often filled with sweet almond or pistachio cream makes filling them with cookie dough not seem so blasphemous. Of course, if you've ever had an authentic, freshly made croissant, you would know that changing it can be a food crime, and not just because of how difficult it is to get right. In fact, even putting butter on your croissant is considered a faux pas by some.

Therefore, when attempting to make the viral cookie croissant, you don't need the best croissant you can find. Instead, use one that's perhaps past its buttery flaky prime. If you don't want to wait for the croissant to go stale, go the store-bought way. Splitting open, stuffing and topping it with your favorite cookie dough, and baking it again, is enough to make even a mediocre, store-bought croissant taste great. It might even be better suited for the job considering a fresh croissant will be too flaky to cut open and stuff without losing a significant amount of its golden exterior. It's the cookie dough that you need to be more selective about. You can make it from scratch, but once again, the snack is equally delicious and significantly easier to make if you just go the store-bought route.