Give Your Costco Hot Dog A Pig In A Blanket Twist With A Clever Bakery Hack

Want a creative Costco hot dog hack that takes pigs in a blanket from banal to bougie in no time? Instead of eating the affordable frankfurter in its usual sesame bun or elevated at home with an oven-baked crescent roll crust, take the food court order to the next level with a Costco croissant. Avid fans of the store's bakery already know that the wholesale club sells freshly baked croissants in economy-size 12-pack plastic containers. They also know that the sweet buttery flakiness of these crusty pastries taste excellent when paired with a dollop of Nutella and a sprinkle of powdered sugar for good measure. What they may not know is that the same buttery sandwich bread substitute tastes equally scrumptious when it's providing a comfy bed for Costco's famous hot dog. So, why not order one from the food court, buy a pack of croissants, and put the two together for a fancy pig in a blanket?

Unlike crescent rolls, which are essentially yeast breads, croissants are pastries made with alternating layers of butter and dough. While yeast-filled crescent rolls become fluffy in the oven, croissants are more light and subtle because of all that layering. These airy pastries do plump up when baked, but you can taste and feel a dramatic difference between them and a crescent roll. Each flaky bite fills the mouth with a crusty texture, and when you combine that with a hot dog, the rich, slightly sweet, and buttery flavor of the bread offers the kind of juxtaposition you just can't get from normal hot dog buns.