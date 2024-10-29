Costco Pastries, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're hosting a crowd or in charge of bringing in breakfast for the office, Costco is the perfect place to pick up pastries in bulk. Many of the Kirkland Signature items are baked fresh each day in the store, but there are also delicious options from other vendors carried in bulk on the warehouse shelves. You can find traditional pastries, such as danishes and muffins, as well as seasonal favorites that boast flavors like pumpkin spice or summer berries. From bite-sized treats to dessert loaves masquerading as breakfast, there are plenty of bakery choices.

Perusing the baked goods section often requires some serious willpower, which we set aside to bring together this ranking of Costco pastries. Overall, the taste was consistently top notch, so we considered other factors, such as versatility, nutritional content, and shelf life when selecting our favorites from those we tried.

The best options had balanced flavors that tasted great without being overly sugary, although we also enjoyed some sweet treats that would be great for special celebrations. Because they're sold in bulk, we also took note of whether or not the pastries were good enough to appeal to a large group, freeze or keep as leftovers, and easy to adapt to multiple meals. Here's what we found, ranked from worst to best.