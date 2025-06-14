Seafood Experts Reveal 11 Ways To Enjoy Fish On Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza is hard to rival in terms of pure customizability. Just look at the minced veggies and and pepperoni at your disposal when ordering delivery. No doubt some ingredients continue to elude us in cheesy, saucy pies, and fish might rank No. 1. The lean protein is strikingly adaptable, and its foray into the world of yeast and dough should be welcomed. The incredible chefs we spoke to agree, even taking the time to share how they enjoy it on pizza.

Many of us don't have much experience cooking with seafood, or perhaps it's the bad rap it gets for its potent smell. As it turns out, handling it accordingly can offer transformative flair with unforgettable results. "I explain that fish doesn't always mean fishy," says Josh Frias, Executive Chef at Naples Ristorante e Bar in Anaheim, California. "Like anchovies in a Caesar, fish can bring rich, savory depth and bold umami without dominating the dish." Likewise, Masaharu Morimoto, who's the original Iron Chef and proprietor of Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand, noted that shifting your mindset can show fish for what it really is — a spectacular addition to your pizza. "It's about changing the conversation from "fish on pizza" to "exceptional ingredients prepared thoughtfully."

Michael Vakeen from Truly Pizza in Dana Point, California, and none other than Wolfgang Puck of Spago also joined our discussion, dispensing a myriad of techniques to impart seafaring flavors. Here's some to try.