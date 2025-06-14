Seafood Experts Reveal 11 Ways To Enjoy Fish On Pizza
Pizza is hard to rival in terms of pure customizability. Just look at the minced veggies and and pepperoni at your disposal when ordering delivery. No doubt some ingredients continue to elude us in cheesy, saucy pies, and fish might rank No. 1. The lean protein is strikingly adaptable, and its foray into the world of yeast and dough should be welcomed. The incredible chefs we spoke to agree, even taking the time to share how they enjoy it on pizza.
Many of us don't have much experience cooking with seafood, or perhaps it's the bad rap it gets for its potent smell. As it turns out, handling it accordingly can offer transformative flair with unforgettable results. "I explain that fish doesn't always mean fishy," says Josh Frias, Executive Chef at Naples Ristorante e Bar in Anaheim, California. "Like anchovies in a Caesar, fish can bring rich, savory depth and bold umami without dominating the dish." Likewise, Masaharu Morimoto, who's the original Iron Chef and proprietor of Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand, noted that shifting your mindset can show fish for what it really is — a spectacular addition to your pizza. "It's about changing the conversation from "fish on pizza" to "exceptional ingredients prepared thoughtfully."
Michael Vakeen from Truly Pizza in Dana Point, California, and none other than Wolfgang Puck of Spago also joined our discussion, dispensing a myriad of techniques to impart seafaring flavors. Here's some to try.
Grill fish for a rich, succulent topping
Italian restaurants might sling a proper array of wood-fired pizzas, but skimming the menu also demonstrates a love of fresh seafood. Therefore, why not fuse the two by savoring grilled fish on pizza? It is succulent and tender, offering just the right dose of lushness on a sauced, bubbly crust. And because of the multitude of spices and marinades, home chefs are not bound by many limitations towards creating a pie encompassing the flavors that entice them most of all. "Imagine grilled mahi on a mozzarella and shaved pineapple base, topped with a teriyaki drizzle — combining the wood-fired crust with flame-grilled flavor," says Josh Frias, labeling it "the best of both worlds."
As any seafood fanatic knows, colossal mistakes can occur when cooking fish. Preparation largely depends on the catch but there's no denying rubbery flesh is a no-go across all fish types. Retain a perfectly juicy filet by sautéing it first, and then adding it onto the finished crust — whether it's a light stint in the oven or when the pizza is ready to serve. Grilling fish apart from the pizza manages to preserve the structural integrity of your dough, if soggy bottoms have plagued your past efforts. Unlike other animal proteins like beef or chicken, seafood takes much less time to cook through so you won't feel tempted to overheat the filets.
Reach for tinned fish
We've been fed a ton of anti-anchovy propaganda over the years, and in this article, we are putting the smear campaign officially to rest. As it turns out, common Italian ingredients like tinned fish are capable of infusing a plain pie with wonderful flavor. Sardines, anchovies, and even mackerel should absolutely be given a chance, as they offer a good dose of salinity "Their flavor is complex — salty, savory, and packed with umami," says Josh Frias, who noted their range in the arena of wood-fired pies. "They can stand alone or be added to something like a pepperoni pizza to bring depth and contrast." Admittedly, they harbor a steep sodium level, which is something to keep in mind, though otherwise they are high in valuable nutrients, such as protein.
Going about adding these brackish silver fishies is a breeze. You can adorn your pie with whole filets, to gain a meatier bite of fish among the remaining toppings on top of your crust. Or, mince the flesh to disperse the fishy flavor more evenly, casting it as a supporting role within the rest of the garnishes. Even among veteran chefs, it is no mystery that sardines and anchovies can be a bit potent. Use your own judgement, and there's no questioning you will be reaching for fish whenever wood-fired doughs call you.
Splash a little fish oil
Cans really accumulate when you make pizza at home — sauce, diced olives, and so on. When cleaning up the kitchen as you assemble your 'za, you might decide to drain your empty sardine tin since, after all, you have already tossed it on your pie. Nope: Stop right there. The residual oils from your fish contains oodles of salty goodness — it would be a waste to pour them down the sink instead of on your pizza. Leftover oil from canned anchovies, or your packed seafood of choice, can help reinforce the savory aromas that might get lost once you put your pizza together.
You can give the greases a second purpose by heightening the piquancy of your tomato sauce, or perhaps beefing up the meats and vegetables strewn across your dough. Diners can dribble a little on to their steaming-hot pie or prior to baking to lock in the umami. Additionally, you could also mimic an austere small plate, tearing off a bit of your crust to dip in the oil — just like you would do with French bread and fresh olive oil. High-sodium grease might not be the healthiest add-in for some foodies, but at the very least, it offers a convenient incentive for cooks looking to savor the sea in their next slice.
Stir anchovy paste into your pizza sauce
Herbs and spices are key to a better homemade pizza sauce, but perhaps your recipe has grown a little one-note as of late. When additional basil doesn't cut it in your eyes, that might mean it is time to stir in a little something extra to really knock your tastebuds out, and anchovy paste does just the trick. One of those staples in Italian cooking, anchovy paste consists of the fish, ground-up and blended together with salt and oil. Because the beige purée contains such minimal ingredients, it infuses a nice burst of saltiness to permeate throughout your cheesy dough. Usually, it is sold in tubes which you can find at grocery stores, like this Anchovy Paste in Olive Oil from Mangiar Bene Rizzoli.
Lacing a restrained dollop or two in your tomato sauce is like a riff on spaghetti alla puttanesca, the classic pasta dish out of Naples you need to try, boasting capers and olives mixed with the teeny-tiny fish. But the brown paste works as an excellent addition to cream sauces, especially with an abundant dose of herbs to dial up the depth. Concentrating the fishy essence into a condiment can help beginners with their journey incorporating fish into their pizza rotation.
Top your pie with canned tuna
We won't lie, diving into fishier elements for your next pizza dinner can be intimidating. Even the most adventurous consumers have a hard time picturing a day's catch on their favorite slice, even in theory. That being said, canned tuna absolutely gives sausage and chicken a run for its money. It is extremely tender, possesses a pleasant mild taste, is incredibly low in price — an abnormality among most seafoods — and bakes beautifully.
With an ordinary old can of tuna, you will find tapping into your inner pizza chef to be a walk in the park. Not to mention globally, it's much less underrated than U.S. foodies would assume. Asking Josh Frias about his go-to combination took us to a style served in the South of Italy, Pizza Tonno e Cipolla. This translates directly to "tun and onion pizza." As he describes, "the brininess of the capers, the spice of the onion, and the slight sweetness of the tuna create a perfect balance." Sliced bell peppers, olives, and melted mozzarella cheeses are embraced in Germany, where tuna is a popular pizza topping. Virtually any garnishes you like wouldn't lead you astray, so play around.
Try raw tuna on your pizza
With most pizza toppings, you'll see they are either pre-cooked (think cured meats such as pepperoni) or, if raw, are able to cook on top of the crust as the pizza crisps away in the oven. Raw tuna could be a little scary to hesitant diners as a result, but fear not. "You're not dealing with the "fishy" taste many people fear," assures Masaharu Morimoto. "Instead, you get this beautiful, buttery richness that's actually quite mild." This could be sashimi, the type of fish you'll relish at your neighborhood sushi joint or its Hawaiian cousin, cubed poke. We also argue it looks pretty, too — the tuna's bright, glowing sheen lends a clean appearance to the most no-frills of pies.
Sashimi is quite easy to swing; it is not supposed to be seared or grilled, so you can immediately grab it out of the fridge. You can slice it finely into lean strips, draping it onto the crust in cushioned folds when it is finished baking. And because it's raw, as Morimoto emphasizes, the dough won't have a chance to grow mushy from any leaking juices. Do not neglect seeking out quality tuna, either. Going to knowledgeable fishmongers who can guide you to the nicest, leanest cuts will banish the notion of "smelly" seafood, now and forever.
Dab on some fish sauce
As we have established throughout this piece, fish on pizza does not have to translate to saltwater-y flavors hijacking your Margherita. Oftentimes, the oceanic quality we associate with it is overplayed, and fish sauce is one of those staples that is best not to judge by its cover. Although best known for enhancing noodles and soups in South-Asian specialties, it is beyond tasty dunked on Italian fare — like pizza. Contents in an average bottle are usually fairly sparse; the label on Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Premium Fish Sauce, one popular at grocery stores, touts a basic blend of crushed anchovies, mingling with salt and sugar for its signature explosive tone.
Spiking libations and meat marinades rank among the many ways of to use fish sauce, pizzaiolos swear by the condiment as a must-try. One pie Naples Ristorante e Bar has offered from time to time — a riff on the Vietnamese bahn mi sandwich — incorporates fish sauce as a garnish, where it is drizzled onto the crust before and after it's fired up in the oven. The verdict? According to Josh Frias, "guests love it — and I've had many conversations with people who were shocked to learn it contained fish sauce." What a spectacular example of letting the flush, umami flavors speak for themselves.
Add smoked salmon
Chef Wolfgang Puck's affinity for smoked salmon is no coincidence; after all, it's the star of the iconic California-style pie that propelled Spago's reputation to global heights over 40 years ago. The pink fish develops a sensational mouthfeel when enveloped in spicy smoke (one of the key differences from lox). "Smoked salmon has a better taste and texture, especially when added to pizza," he tells Chowhound, adding that "it is more tender than regular salmon which adds to the taste."
When tackling this salty seafood pizza topping, ensuring your salmon is fully chilled — like, ice-cold — is a must. Definitely do not place your strips on your uncooked pizza, since the smoked fish shouldn't be cooked in the first place. "An important part of this dish is that the pizza dough should be hot or warm and the salmon should be cold," says Puck, hence why the smoked salmon makes its appearance right at the very end. Michael Vakeen agrees on this application, especially when it comes to cured seafood — "their flavor stays clean and intentional" against the hot crust. Effervescent flavors compliment the fish best, so pairing the salmon on a bed of light cream sauce would be best.
Sprinkle on bonito flakes for an umami punch
Knowing how much of Asian cuisine centers around seafood, it is not surprising that chefs would look to the region when innovating their pies. Bonito flakes are a staple in so many Japanese dishes (particularly in ramen broths), but this umami-rich ingredient should not be slept on when sprinkled on a hot, delicious pizza. "It's subtle but transformative, bringing smoky, savory depth that lingers," raves Michael Vakeen from Truly Pizza, who elaborated on the garnish's strength as a great pizza picker-upper. "It's a great example of how fish can be used to complement rather than dominate."
Unless you eat a lot of Asian cuisine, you might not know what these dehydrated flakes are rendered out of. As it turns out, the brittle shavings are actually composed of skipjack tuna that has been dried out and aged. Through the fermentation process the aromas sharpen, gaining a briny funk that can translate over into pizza with ease — "seasoning salt" sort of accomplishes the same thing. Being shelf-stable means we can always depend on this pantry staple when the urge strikes to umami-ify our mushroom sausage number.
Compared to other suggestions we have seen, tracking it down might take a bit of work. Certainly an Asian supermarket or the international aisle of your local grocery store carries it, so give it a try for your next pizza.
Splurge on caviar
"Caviar contributes a lot to any profile of a dish," says Wolfgang Puck, especially when it comes to elevating humble wheels of doughs. When upgrading your pizza with these onyx-colored pellets, called roe, they strike a decadent note your tastebuds will latch onto from the first bite to the last. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they look like a million bucks sprinkled on top. "Caviar is seen as a luxury item, so when you see it, you have a thought of 'oh this must be amazing,'" says Puck.
There is no question that taking the plunge into fish eggs can be expensive in any situation. This is because sourcing it can be quite costly; traditional caviar is usually sourced from beluga or sturgeon, and these two fish have encountered dwindling population counts. For your daily use, you'll find lumpfish caviar is a surprisingly affordable alternative that still conducts a harmony of flavor on your pie. The lushness, melt-in-your-mouth texture marries elegance and brackishness on any baked masterpiece.
Whip up an aioli
Having reached the end now, it should be clear that fish is highly versatile. It offers a number of tantalizing ways to zhuzh up a pie, and isn't just left to searing tuna steaks on the grill. Experimenting with condiments is a fun way to show off its briny essence, so why not try an approachable, crowd-pleasing aioli? The smear is normally reserved for sandwiches, but pops as a cold, creamy garnish served with, or as a finisher, to appetizers.
Masaharu Morimoto adorns his signature tuna pizza with swirls of anchovy aioli. He explains how the finishing touch offers a delicate, oceanic hint which compliments the crunchy tortilla shell base with its smoothly whipped consistency. "Anchovy aioli gives the pizza a deep, rich flavor," says Morimoto. "It adds salt and a little bit of the sea, but is not too strong."
The Iron Chef's creamy dressing is a snap to assemble, blending mayonnaise, black pepper, and a dash of lemon juice for brightness. In mixing the mashed bits of fish, it lives up to being one of the best ingredients to give aioli a flavor boost. Mixed together, they balance out to a pleasantly flavorful condiment with a bit of complexity from the unctuous tinned fish.