15 Best Ingredients To Give Aioli A Flavor Boost

At the beginning of my career in Europe, I interned on a farm in southern France, which is claimed to be the land of aioli. I worked in a tiny kitchen for around one month alongside the head chef and a dachshund that lingered around the kitchen. At this time viewpoint of aioli was skewed being from the States since I believed this sauce was either eggs or dairy-based — however, I was wrong. When I first watched aioli being made I was amazed. Raw garlic was transformed by a slow drizzle of olive oil and a consistent pressing motion of pestle — turning it into a fluffy, velvety sauce.

It's pretty easy to get this sauce confused with its distant cousin, mayonnaise. The main difference between these two sauces is the inclusion of garlic in the aioli. Aioli is traditionally made from emulsion of garlic and olive oil. While mayonnaise is made from emulsifying oil, egg yolk, and an acid like lemon juice or vinegar.

The exact origin of aioli is disputed, but it likely emerged from the region of southern France or eastern Spain— undoubtedly this sauce is quintessentially Mediterranean. Traditionally, aioli is made with mortar and pestle, but you can get it by just using a food processor. Be sure to use fresh garlic and high-quality olive oil since they are the main flavor profile of the sauce. To switch it up try using one of these 15 ingredients to take this sauce to the next level!