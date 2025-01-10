15 Delicious Ways To Use Fish Sauce

Fish sauce might just be the secret ingredient your kitchen has been missing. This umami-rich condiment is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, but it can be used to flavor all kinds of dishes. It's made by fermenting fish with salt. The fermentation process breaks down the fish and draws out liquid, which is strained and sometimes matured. The result is an aromatic sauce that is salty, savory, and just a touch tangy and sweet.

There are several styles of fish sauce to choose from. Thai fish sauce is typically deep brown and very pungent. South Korean fish sauce can be slightly malty, while Vietnamese fish sauce is often light in color and has a subtle flavor. Regardless of the type you choose, a little bit of fish sauce goes a long way. Just a splash can add depth to dishes, enhance savory notes, and balance other flavors.

The sky's the limit when it comes to cooking with fish sauce. You can use it to deepen the richness of soups and stews, boost the vibrancy of salads, and upgrade roasted and baked dishes. It can also be used to create complex sauces. If you've ever wondered how to get more out of your fish sauce, these 15 delicious ideas will show you just how versatile it can be.