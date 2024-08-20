Sushi Vs Sashimi: The Major Difference Explained

People often confuse sushi and sashimi. However, the difference lies in the rice. More specifically, sushi is any food that involves sushi rice, which is a rice seasoned with vinegar. Sashimi, on the other hand, refers to raw meat — usually fish, but not always — that's cut a certain way. The word "sushi" is a combination of the words "su" and "meshi," which means "vinegar" and "rice," respectively. Often, this vinegared rice is paired with raw fish, but it's also not unusual to find foods like Japanese omelet, cooked meat, or an assortment of vegetables on a sushi platter.

Sashimi translates as "pierced meat," which very often is fish, but it can also be other types of proteins, including red meat or game meat. Possibly the most notable difference is that, unlike sushi, sashimi is served sans rice. It's also typically served raw, though some of the meats are subject to some cooking, often to sidestep the possibility of food poisoning or to take the texture to the next level. The sashimi chef's various knife skills ensure that the sliced food looks pretty and smooth on the plate, regardless of whether the meat is cooked or not.

While you'll learn best about the differences between sushi and sashimi by eating them, there are elements about each that are useful to be aware of. This knowledge helps you to better enjoy the culinary experience when you're eating this Asian cuisine.

