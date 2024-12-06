5 Ways You Can Use The Leftover Oil From Canned Anchovies

Tinned fish are trending in the United States at last – we're a little behind the rest of the world when it comes to this versatile food – and anchovies in particular are becoming the belle of the aquatic culinary ball. One of the best canned fish to keep in your pantry, these 4-to-10-inch long saltwater dwellers are relatively sustainable, provide a wealth of nutritional benefits, and offer a strong, savory flavor that works alone as a snack or when used as an ingredient in other dishes.

Once you've eaten these tiny, briny, umami-packed fish, you're left with a can of oil (provided you didn't buy the salt-packed or water-packed versions). Before you toss this leftover oil in the garbage, remember that it's infused with rich anchovy flavor, making it liquid gold. Rather than throwing it out, you can reduce food waste and elevate the flavor in other dishes by using it as an ingredient in everything from butter to salad dressing to soups and stocks.