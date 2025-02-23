Why Lumpfish Caviar Is So Surprisingly Affordable

Caviar — just the name invokes associations of decadent luxury. You might think of a small spoonful served in first class airlines, or a caviar-topped bite presented at a lavish dinner party. The world's most expensive caviar cans top $10,000, and it's reasonable to assume even the most accessible offerings still cost a pretty penny. However, there is a type that's surprisingly affordable — going for under $10 at retailers like Walmart.

It's lumpfish caviar: Still pearl-shaped and black or red in color, but from a different fish entirely. The product shares many overlapping qualities with the more famed — and much more expensive — sturgeon caviar. The roe also offers a salty, oceanic flavor, and comes with a slight textural firmness that bursts when chewed. Sure, it's not quite a one-to-one match: The taste can be more one-note than complex, and the roe consistency smaller and a bit more soft. Plus, lumpfish caviar is often dyed black to give the naturally gray or orange-yellow eggs a uniform appearance.

However, lumpfish reach maturity much quicker, growing to a smaller size than the ten feet long sturgeon. Found in the North Atlantic, lumpfish are part of a storied fishing industry, long delivering this roe to consumers. The fish can spawn roe twice a year, as opposed to the multi-year cycle of sturgeon. And, most crucially, while still threatened by overfishing, they're not at the endangered level of sturgeon, all leading to their more affordable price.