Why Lumpfish Caviar Is So Surprisingly Affordable
Caviar — just the name invokes associations of decadent luxury. You might think of a small spoonful served in first class airlines, or a caviar-topped bite presented at a lavish dinner party. The world's most expensive caviar cans top $10,000, and it's reasonable to assume even the most accessible offerings still cost a pretty penny. However, there is a type that's surprisingly affordable — going for under $10 at retailers like Walmart.
It's lumpfish caviar: Still pearl-shaped and black or red in color, but from a different fish entirely. The product shares many overlapping qualities with the more famed — and much more expensive — sturgeon caviar. The roe also offers a salty, oceanic flavor, and comes with a slight textural firmness that bursts when chewed. Sure, it's not quite a one-to-one match: The taste can be more one-note than complex, and the roe consistency smaller and a bit more soft. Plus, lumpfish caviar is often dyed black to give the naturally gray or orange-yellow eggs a uniform appearance.
However, lumpfish reach maturity much quicker, growing to a smaller size than the ten feet long sturgeon. Found in the North Atlantic, lumpfish are part of a storied fishing industry, long delivering this roe to consumers. The fish can spawn roe twice a year, as opposed to the multi-year cycle of sturgeon. And, most crucially, while still threatened by overfishing, they're not at the endangered level of sturgeon, all leading to their more affordable price.
Lumpfish caviar hails from a more readily available fish
In certain contexts, obtaining a tin of lumpfish as opposed to sturgeon caviar could be disappointing. Undoubtedly, there's an intrigue to sampling the more coveted roe — an ideal fit for special occasions. Sturgeon roe does offer a more intriguing flavor and texture to back up its price tag, so it's not just in the marketing.
However, sturgeon's endangered nature has led to sustainability concerns, causing the ban of Beluga caviar in the U.S. Furthermore, in the luxury food market, markups can be extreme, which is why it's best to skip caviar at restaurants. Not to mention there have been cases of fake sturgeon caviar sold, even further complicating shopping. So when you just want to enjoy salty goodness with less diligent research, lumpfish provides a more casual alternative.
As a more readily available fish, prices are more stable across the board, and you can buy the roe in larger quantities. Feel free to add this caviar to your scrambled eggs and thank us later, or try it out in pasta dishes, on sushi, or simply as a garnish. The more assertive but less complex flavor of lumpfish caviar means that ingredient combinations are also easier — no need to worry about overwhelming the taste. These small eggs still delight the taste buds, making them a worthwhile purchase.