14 Classic Pasta Dishes That Feature Fish You Need To Try
While mac and cheese and spag bol dominate the pasta section in many Italian restaurants in America, there is a whole world of fish-based pasta out there for those who enjoy seafood. Italy is renowned for its fish, with almost 5,000 miles of coastline, and some of the country's most celebrated pasta dishes feature ingredients from the sea.
From the classic spaghetti allo scoglio which is full of a medley of shellfish, to the luxurious lobster ravioli served with a silky sauce, for fish lovers there are so many classic pasta dishes to choose from. Whether you are looking for a new option to try on your next date night at your local Italian, or want to mix up your usual family pasta night, we've got you covered. Let's take a look at 14 classic pasta dishes that feature fish that you need to try if you are a seafood enthusiast.
1. Pasta con le sarde
Sicily is known for its fabulous fish and seafood, and being completely surrounded by the Mediterranean, it's no surprise. As you would expect, Sicilian pasta tends to contain a lot of fish, and one of the best is the classic pasta con le sarde.
Featuring sardines as the main ingredient, this delicious dish also benefits from Middle Eastern influences, with sultanas and toasted pine nuts alongside fennel and saffron. This results in a wonderful fusion dish that has the ideal balance of textures from the crunchy nuts and soft pasta, and the sweetness of the sultanas bursting through the rest of the savory ingredients.
The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly the fresh sardines. This oily fish is packed full of flavor, and if you have only ever had the canned variety, your taste buds will be delighted by the flaky texture and delicate meat from the fresh version. The other ingredients in the dish are the perfect background to allow the fish to shine, creating a wonderful pasta dish to enjoy in the sun.
2. Spaghetti alle vongole
Spaghetti alle vongole is one of the most famous fish pastas in Italy, and it is a masterclass in the Italian way of taking simple ingredients and turning them into a mouthwatering feast. Made with clams in their shells and a handful of other staple ingredients, this pasta dish is easy to make and a delight to eat.
Originating in the Naples area, spaghetti alle vongole is enjoyed throughout Italy in areas near the coast. There are two versions of this dish — red and white — depending on whether you add tomatoes. At its simplest, the white version consists of oil, garlic, and chili along with a splash of white wine. The clams are then cooked in the liquid and everything is tossed through the spaghetti and served. For the "rosso" version, cherry tomatoes can be added before the clams are cooked. This version is a little sweeter and richer than the "bianco" dish, but both are equally delicious and satisfying.
3. Penne al salmone
If you're looking for an elegant meal that is quick and easy to prepare, penne al salmone is an excellent option. This classic Italian pasta dish combines silky smoked salmon with a creamy sauce that's not too heavy, to create a meal that works well as a speedy midweek dinner or a fancy option for date night.
The reason this dish works so well is the balance between the oily fish and the sauce, made with white wine and cream. The strong smoky flavor of the salmon cuts through the rich sauce and the penne pasta provides just enough substance to bring the whole thing together as a filling meal.
The dish can also be made with fresh salmon, which changes the texture profile and mellows the flavor of the fish. Perfectly cooked, flaky salmon also works beautifully with the pasta — be sure to squeeze a little lemon juice or grate zest over the top to brighten the flavors without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.
4. Spaghetti allo scoglio
The star of the pasta section in any Italian restaurant is arguably spaghetti allo scoglio, particularly if you are a fish lover. A showstopper among pasta courses, it is the type of dish that turns diners' heads as it makes its way through the dining room.
This classic Italian pasta dish features spaghetti topped with a medley of delicious fresh seafood: mussels, clams, shrimp, and calamari. The same pasta is also known as spaghetti frutti di mare, which means fruits of the sea. The sauce for this dish is extremely simple, allowing the shellfish to shine. White wine, olive oil, and garlic are the main components, with cherry tomatoes often being added for a burst of sweetness.
Cooking the seafood perfectly is key, of course, and it simmers for just a few minutes in the sauce while the pasta cooks. It is classically served in a deep bowl with the seafood sitting gracefully on top of the spaghetti, and while it may be messy to eat, you can bet it will be utterly delicious, too.
5. Pasta puttanesca
At first glance, you may assume that pasta puttanesca is not a fish dish, but as soon as you taste the super savory sauce, you will understand. Puttanesca gets his distinctive umami flavor thanks to the anchovies in the sauce, and they give it a bold, salty flavor that makes this pasta dish so well-loved.
The rest of the ingredients are plant-based — olives, tomatoes, capers, and garlic — and the anchovies balance their mellow flavors beautifully. If you enjoy a bowl of pasta with a bit of excitement, this is the dish for you, and you can add dried chili flakes too for an even bigger punch of flavor.
The anchovies can often disappear into the sauce by the time it is served, leaving behind their tasty contribution in the form of a briny, salty depth to the sauce without an overpowering fishy flavor. Even if you don't usually enjoy eating anchovies, you may find that the bold punch they contribute to this dish gives your taste buds exactly what they're after.
6. Lobster ravioli
For the ultimate in luxurious seafood pasta, it has to be lobster ravioli.These delicate parcels filled with sumptuous lobster meat and served with a silky sauce are perfect for a special occasion, especially when accompanied by a chilled glass of white wine or prosecco.
The key to lobster ravioli is accompanying the lobster with complementary flavors that won't overpower the shellfish. Ricotta or mascarpone cheese are often used to create a smooth, creamy filling, and lemon zest is added for contrast. If you make homemade lobster ravioli, roll the pasta as thinly as you can without it tearing, as a doughy texture will detract from the beautiful sweet lobster meat inside.
The sauce that accompanies lobster ravioli needs to complement it without overwhelming, and a simple sage and butter sauce is often used. The nutty brown butter adds a depth of flavor that enhances the ravioli well. A creamy tomato sauce can also work, using a smooth passata to make sure the texture is light and silky. The ravioli is served simply, perhaps with a light sprinkling of dill. If you want to keep it authentically Italian, and avoid the disapproval of any Italian nonna, never top off with Parmesan cheese — cheese and fish is always a big no-no!
7. Prawn linguine
If your weeknight pasta is becoming a bit repetitive, throw it a lifeline by taking inspiration from the classic prawn linguine. With prawns already out of their shells, it can still be a speedy, low effort dish, but with big flavors that will keep everyone happy.
Prawn linguine is another Italian seafood pasta dish that only has a few ingredients, but still manages to deliver bold, bright flavors. The usual recipe consists of olive oil, garlic, white wine, and chili, and lemon zest is often added to brighten it up. The versatility of this dish means that you can add other ingredients depending on what you have in the fridge. Cherry tomatoes are a common addition, adding them into the pan whole as the garlic sautés, so that they burst and soften slightly. A splash of cream can also work for a touch more indulgence, though the dish will still feel light and fresh.
The prawns are cooked in the sauce toward the end, but be sure not to overdo them — rubbery prawns are not what you're looking for in this fresh and summery dish. Sprinkle some fresh herbs on top as you serve, and enjoy a mouthwatering meal that gives the impression you have been working hard in the kitchen for hours.
8. Pasta with octopus alla Genovese
If you've never had octopus before, trying it in a beautiful Genovese pasta is a great way to introduce yourself to it. It's not a dish you can whip up in 20 minutes for a quick supper, but if you have the time to cook it properly, it will be worth the wait.
The dish originates from the sunny shores of southern Italy, and octopus is incredibly popular there. If you are new to octopus, buy the prepared version or ask your fishmonger to clean it up for you. The octopus is cooked in a rich onion ragù for around two hours, allowing it to become tender and infuse the deep flavors from the sauce.
In terms of pasta, hollow shapes such as ziti or rigatoni are great options. The sauce will hide inside the tubes, making every bite a tasty surprise. The heartier pasta matches well to this rustic dish, making it a filling satisfying option that will be worth the time spent in the kitchen. The dish is served with a sprinkling of parsley and perhaps a few chili flakes, and makes a mouthwatering meal for a special occasion.
9. Spaghetti alle cozze
If your goal is a quick and easy seafood pasta dish that looks like it came straight out of a trattoria, add spaghetti alle cozze to your list. Featuring mussels in their shells as the star ingredient, this dish looks stunning when you serve it, and tastes even better when you sit down to sample it.
Much like eating mussels on their own, the spaghetti version can be enjoyed with either a white wine or a tomato based sauce, and both are equally delicious. A few shelled mussels can be chopped up and added to the sauce to intensify the seafood flavor, and the spaghetti is often cooked in the mussel liquor too, meaning the entire dish is fragrant with the essence of the sea. If you think that serving all of the mussels in their shells will be impractical, you can remove most of them, but be sure to place a few still in their shells on top of the pasta for a little bit of theatre.
10. Squid ink spaghetti
For a seafood pasta dish that is as visually striking as it is mouthwatering, try spaghetti al nero di seppia, which is spaghetti made with squid ink. Jet black in color, and with a distinctly seafood taste, this is a dish that can be modified to suit any occasion where you want to make an impression.
The base of the sauce is similar to many Italian pasta dishes — olive oil, garlic, and either fresh or dried chili — and small pieces of squid are cooked in the base sauce until they soften. Then comes the star ingredient — the squid ink. As well as turning the pasta a stunning color, it adds an umami flavor that balances the seafood nicely. You can add other seafood too if you wish, such as clams or shrimp, but it works perfectly well as a simple sauce with only the squid.
You can scatter the finished dish with fresh herbs such as parsley, allowing the vibrant green color to contrast with the black, or a few dried chili flakes on top instead. This classic fish pasta dish is unique and surprising, and could end up being one of your go-to dishes when you want to impress.
11. Spaghetti con bottarga
Spaghetti con la bottarga is a dish that many Italian-loving foodies may not even have tried, but you should definitely do so if you get the opportunity. Leave your preconceptions of fish pasta at the door, and you may end up pleasantly delighted by the experience.
Bottarga is Sardinia's answer to caviar, but is made from the roe of mullet rather than sturgeon. It is salted and dried, then it can be grated on top of dishes to add a savory and slightly fishy element. The base sauce for this dish follows the same classic Italian formula of olive oil, garlic, and chili, and the pasta used is usually a long pasta, such as spaghetti.
Once the sauce has been mixed with the spaghetti, the bottarga can then be grated on top using a fine grater. The salted roe has a similar texture to Parmesan cheese, and is applied in the same way, topping the whole of the dish with a generous helping. The result is an unusual and luxurious fish pasta dish that delights the taste buds with its ultra-savory flavor. If you love the taste of anchovies and caviar, chances are the bottarga is going to become your next favorite source for an umami hit.
12. Spaghetti with sea urchin
Sea urchins may not often be on your list of groceries to pick up at the store, but in certain parts of Italy they are enjoyed as a delicacy. In Puglia, Sardinia, and Sicily, spaghetti ai ricci di mare is a popular pasta dish that celebrates this unusual ingredient, and if you have the chance to try it, you should give it a go.
The Italian word for sea urchin is the first reason to love this dish — ricci di mare literally translates as hedgehogs of the sea. The edible part of the urchin is the roe, and it has a distinctive taste of the sea and a texture that has been compared to foie gras: buttery, creamy, and very luxurious.
Preparation of spaghetti ricci di mare is simple to ensure the fabulous sea urchin is allowed to shine. That old favorite combo appears again — olive oil, garlic, and chili — and the urchin is added to the pasta before serving. In Italy the urchin is enjoyed raw, and gently folded into the pasta where it softens under the residual heat. It is rarely cooked, as this would affect its delicate flavor.
13. Shrimp scampi
Shrimp scampi is a classic Italian-American dish that is comforting and satisfying, but still benefits from the light flavors from the shellfish. The dish originates from when Italians first arrived in the States and wanted to make Italian scampi — crustaceans also known as langoustines — but couldn't find any. They used shrimp instead, and kept both names, thus a new hybrid shellfish dish was born.
The shrimp scampi dish that has evolved over time consists of shrimp cooked in a sauce made from butter and rich in garlic, tossed with long strand pasta such as linguine or angel hair spaghetti. It is richer than many authentic Italian prawn pasta dishes, but isn't so indulgent that it feels heavy.
Shrimp scampi is the ideal dish for when you are short on time but craving a delicious homemade meal. It can be on the table in less than 30 minutes, and the preparation is fairly simple. Buy the shrimp already shelled to make the process easier, but be sure not to overcook it as it will make them rubbery. They only need a few minutes in the pan to cook them through but keep them juicy and plump. The dish is served with a sprinkling of fresh parsley and a good squeeze of lemon to elevate the flavors.
14. Spaghetti tonno e burro
Spaghetti tonno e burro is a fish pasta that is less likely to be on the menu at your local Italian restaurant, but it is a beloved pasta dish in Italy, and is incredibly simple to make. At its most basic, it contains only three ingredients: spaghetti, canned tuna, and butter. It is the ideal option for an after work meal, as you don't even need any fresh ingredients, though you can customize it by adding extra produce if you wish.
For a dish this simple, it is crucial to cook the pasta well. Italians talk about pasta being "al dente," which literally means "to the tooth." It describes pasta that still has a little bite to it; not undercooked and difficult to eat, but not so far beyond the cooking point that it becomes mushy. As a rule, taste the pasta around 2 minutes before the suggested time on the packet, then every minute until you have the sought-after bite.
Once the pasta is cooked perfectly, toss it with butter and a can of tuna, and mix everything up to form a cohesive dish. Season with salt, pepper, a squeeze of lemon, and some fresh herbs. This easy dinner can be made in literally 10 minutes, but is satisfying enough to feel like a proper meal.