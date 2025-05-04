14 Classic Pasta Dishes That Feature Fish You Need To Try

Sicily is known for its fabulous fish and seafood, and being completely surrounded by the Mediterranean, it's no surprise. As you would expect, Sicilian pasta tends to contain a lot of fish, and one of the best is the classic pasta con le sarde.

Featuring sardines as the main ingredient, this delicious dish also benefits from Middle Eastern influences, with sultanas and toasted pine nuts alongside fennel and saffron. This results in a wonderful fusion dish that has the ideal balance of textures from the crunchy nuts and soft pasta, and the sweetness of the sultanas bursting through the rest of the savory ingredients.

The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly the fresh sardines. This oily fish is packed full of flavor, and if you have only ever had the canned variety, your taste buds will be delighted by the flaky texture and delicate meat from the fresh version. The other ingredients in the dish are the perfect background to allow the fish to shine, creating a wonderful pasta dish to enjoy in the sun.