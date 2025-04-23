The Common Italian Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Thinks People Should Be Using More Often

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italian cuisine is particularly good at making nutritious ingredients taste delicious. While it may appear to some as predominantly cheese, dough, and tomatoes, Italian food actually incorporates many aspects of Mediterranean cuisine, which is widely considered one of the world's best diets. Like Mediterranean food, Italian dishes also incorporate a lot of fresh, plant-based ingredients and healthy fats. In her book "Super-Italian," chef, cookbook author, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis focuses on that very aspect — Italy's superfoods. While her book delves into the benefits of olive oil, cruciferous vegetables, beans, and more, De Laurentiis takes particular note of small, oily fish like sardines and anchovies, and makes the case for how they should be used more often in home cooking.

Nutrient-dense with essential fatty acids, anchovies are often overlooked in American kitchens because of their strong flavor and aroma. However, that is exactly why they make such delicious ingredients. Sometimes, it is seeing raw or whole anchovies that puts people off, even though they might enjoy the fish's flavor when incorporated in a dish. A very common example is Caesar salad, a crowd favorite that actually uses mashed anchovies as a base in the dressing. In her book, De Laurentiis says, "Anchovies were a fixture in our kitchen when I was a kid, and lately I've gone a little anchovy crazy, adding them to dressings, stews, and pastas, as an underlying layer of flavor." Considering De Laurentiis' cooking tips are always easy to follow and great for elevating dishes, incorporating anchovies can be just as simple and effective as adding parmesan rind to pasta sauce.