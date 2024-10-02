The Salty Seafood That Actually Works Wonders As A Pizza Topping

There's no need to convince anyone that pizza is a timeless shareable provision that's as versatile as it is widely enjoyed. Although an old-fashioned pepperoni pizza or a sophisticated Margherita pie are excellent options when you're craving a slice (or three), ingredient combos for pizza toppings are virtually limitless, so why not think outside the box? The next time you're feeling adventurous on pizza night, ditch the basics and introduce something daring. No, we're not talking about pineapple, we're talking about salty, smoldering smoked salmon.

Boasting a quintessential salmon flavor marked by rich, buttery top notes punctuated by salt-tinted, wood-smoked undercurrents reminiscent of a crackling campfire, smoked salmon brings a bold taste to the epicenter of a pizza. Its multi-dimensional flavor profile adds depth to creamy, rich cheeses and pairs well with many other common pizza fixings. Not only does it upgrade the flavor of a pizza, but its soft, tender quality is the perfect textural contrast to its crunchy crust. Although it's often packaged in slices, it can easily be torn into small, bite-sized pieces perfect for decorating a pizza. Not to mention that smoked salmon is teeming with healthy fats and many other essential vitamins and nutrients, giving your pizza a nourishing trim.

Be careful not to confuse smoked salmon with lox, as the former is prepared via cold or hot smoking while the latter is prepared strictly through salt-curing. Although lox can make a great pizza topping, it has a brinier, saltier flavor than smoked salmon.