The Salty Seafood That Actually Works Wonders As A Pizza Topping
There's no need to convince anyone that pizza is a timeless shareable provision that's as versatile as it is widely enjoyed. Although an old-fashioned pepperoni pizza or a sophisticated Margherita pie are excellent options when you're craving a slice (or three), ingredient combos for pizza toppings are virtually limitless, so why not think outside the box? The next time you're feeling adventurous on pizza night, ditch the basics and introduce something daring. No, we're not talking about pineapple, we're talking about salty, smoldering smoked salmon.
Boasting a quintessential salmon flavor marked by rich, buttery top notes punctuated by salt-tinted, wood-smoked undercurrents reminiscent of a crackling campfire, smoked salmon brings a bold taste to the epicenter of a pizza. Its multi-dimensional flavor profile adds depth to creamy, rich cheeses and pairs well with many other common pizza fixings. Not only does it upgrade the flavor of a pizza, but its soft, tender quality is the perfect textural contrast to its crunchy crust. Although it's often packaged in slices, it can easily be torn into small, bite-sized pieces perfect for decorating a pizza. Not to mention that smoked salmon is teeming with healthy fats and many other essential vitamins and nutrients, giving your pizza a nourishing trim.
Be careful not to confuse smoked salmon with lox, as the former is prepared via cold or hot smoking while the latter is prepared strictly through salt-curing. Although lox can make a great pizza topping, it has a brinier, saltier flavor than smoked salmon.
Building the perfect smoked salmon pizza
Adding smoked salmon to a pizza recipe is great in theory, but now you need to put it into practice. Luckily, there are plenty of complementary ingredients to pair with a smoked salmon-studded pizza — just make sure to use your broiler to achieve a restaurant-quality pizza worthy of a smoked salmon crown.
As much as we love red sauce on a pizza, it tends to have a tangy, herb-kissed flavor that might taste overwhelming when paired with a bold topping like smoked salmon. Instead, opt for a rich white sauce or cream cheese base, which both have a one-dimensional flavor that won't overshadow the star of the show (smoked salmon). Pockets of mild-mannered cheese like ricotta or mozzarella are also excellent backdrops for the fish. If you do want a more complex cheese, opt for goat cheese, the tangy earthy taste of which mingles well with the smoky taste of the salmon.
Red onions can bring a pungent, peppery kick that meshes with the fatty cheeses and adds a bit of spice to the smoldering essence of the fish. For a touch of refreshing, briny goodness, turn to a jar of capers. If you're craving something spicy, fresh jalapeños or a drizzle of hot honey can do the trick. Don't be afraid to mix and match until you find a smoked salmon pizza combo that makes your taste buds (and dinner guests) sing. Although it's just one of many unexpectedly delicious pizza toppings, smoked salmon is one of the best.