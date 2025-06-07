Every Milkshake On Shake Shack's Menu, Ranked Worst To Best

It was when we tasted the Black and White Shake that our faith in the system started to slip a bit. Shake Shack describes this item as "Chocolate fudge sauce hand spun with our house-made vanilla frozen custard," but we had two problems with that. First, that basically just means it's a vanilla-chocolate shake, of which there is already an option (see No. 7). Second, the official Vanilla and Chocolate Shake was straightforwardly better in flavor, probably because it wasn't a weird mix of fudge sauce in a vanilla milkshake. You can't swirl up a sundae and expect it to taste like an actual sundae, was our conclusion.

It is at this point that we should clarify our underlying assumption, which is that all milkshakes are good, and we are just comparing apples to apples. Some apples are going to win; some are going to lose ... but they're all apples. All of which is to say that if someone walked up to me on a hot day and handed me this milkshake, I would give them a resounding thank you and a giant hug. So keep this in mind as you're making your decision. With that disclaimer out of the way, though, you're better off choosing the Vanilla and Chocolate Shake or the plain Chocolate Shake if those are your fave flavors.