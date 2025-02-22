Why Shake Shack Is A Solid Choice For Gluten-Free Diners
If you're new to the gluten-free life for any reason, making the transition can be fraught. Even dining locations or cuisines that once felt safe and welcoming can wind up becoming a surprise mine field of risks, and it's especially hard to have to say goodbye to favorite dishes or restaurants. Fortunately, if you're facing the gluten-free journey, you don't have to turn your back on Shake Shack. Maybe because the beloved burger chain has its origins in fine dining, it has a particularly accommodating and sensitive approach to the allergies and dietary needs of its guests, offering a number of options and modifications that are friendly to its gluten-free diners.
The restaurant's website has an entire FAQ dedicated to the topic, complete with suggestions. If you're a burger or flat-top hot dog lover, you can easily ask for a lettuce wrap instead of the signature potato roll. While you may find gluten-free buns on offer at some Shake Shack locations, a former employee on Reddit shared that this may not be the best option, since they are toasted on a grill where the buns for grilled cheese sandwiches may have also been heated.
What to avoid at Shake Shack if you're gluten-free
In addition to safe alternatives, Shake Shack also clearly calls out some specific items you should avoid. While the burger buns may seem a more obvious item to steer clear of, it's important to note that some of the battered options contain gluten as well, including the Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites, 'Shroom Burger, and Veggie Patty. You should also skip the crinkle cut fries, since the latter two items share an oil bath with these spuds.
You can certainly still enjoy Shake Shack's famous creamy custard for dessert (in a cup, not a cone), but opt out of the shakes. There are elements that set Shake Shack's milkshakes apart from other fast food options, but because they offer malt as an add-in, this can present a risk given the powder's proximity in the prep area. Beer is also a no-no on the beverage front, but the chain offers a number of other options that fit the gluten-free bill, including wine and sodas.
While these tips are helpful, when in doubt, a good practice is to be clear about any allergies when you place your order, alerting the restaurant staff and requesting any allergen information if you have concerns. There are fast food chains you should avoid eating at if you're gluten-free, but Shake Shack's sensitive approach can make you feel good about your fast food choices, no matter your needs.