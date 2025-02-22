Why Shake Shack Is A Solid Choice For Gluten-Free Diners

In addition to safe alternatives, Shake Shack also clearly calls out some specific items you should avoid. While the burger buns may seem a more obvious item to steer clear of, it's important to note that some of the battered options contain gluten as well, including the Chicken Shack, Chicken Bites, 'Shroom Burger, and Veggie Patty. You should also skip the crinkle cut fries, since the latter two items share an oil bath with these spuds.

You can certainly still enjoy Shake Shack's famous creamy custard for dessert (in a cup, not a cone), but opt out of the shakes. There are elements that set Shake Shack's milkshakes apart from other fast food options, but because they offer malt as an add-in, this can present a risk given the powder's proximity in the prep area. Beer is also a no-no on the beverage front, but the chain offers a number of other options that fit the gluten-free bill, including wine and sodas.

While these tips are helpful, when in doubt, a good practice is to be clear about any allergies when you place your order, alerting the restaurant staff and requesting any allergen information if you have concerns. There are fast food chains you should avoid eating at if you're gluten-free, but Shake Shack's sensitive approach can make you feel good about your fast food choices, no matter your needs.