The Science Behind Why You Love Dipping Fries Into Milkshakes
There are some food combinations that may draw a side eye from some diners while being fully embraced by others. Maybe you recall the sudden popularity of treats made with bacon and chocolate (or even bacon and Rice Krispie treats) and were skeptical yourself, but later had a chance to taste the combo and became a convert. One such culinary singularity that some people find surprising is the practice of dipping fries in milkshakes.
If you haven't had a chance to partake, you may decide to take a dip yourself once you hear there's actual science to explain the satisfaction of this coupling: It all comes down to contrast. With fries and a shake, you have many contrasting sensory pleasures in a single bite, including hot and cold, crispy and creamy, and salty and sweet. Each quality enhances and elevates the other, creating a totally unique experience that easily keeps you going back for more. If you're not convinced, consider how a slice of apple pie is all the better when served à la mode, or why salty-sweet kettle corn is so craveable.
The principles of pairing fries with milkshakes
Seeking balance isn't unusual in cooking, nor is the idea of constructing a dish with multiple textures in mind. These are the qualities that tend to be most satisfying because they prevent palate fatigue from flavor repetition, and don't overwhelm with one or another type of taste or consistency. In this context, that means every single crispy, shake-coated fry is as exciting as the next.
Of course, there may be other factors at play. Nostalgia, for example, can be a powerful force when pairing certain treats together and can create cravings for particular items that invoke memories or feelings of comfort. The fact that you can usually find french fries and milkshakes at the same establishments is also part of the combination's popularity — it's a pairing born of a cultural circumstance and simply caught on. That said, perhaps some culinary genius would have alighted on this one-two punch of perfection eventually.