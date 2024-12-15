The Science Behind Why You Love Dipping Fries Into Milkshakes

There are some food combinations that may draw a side eye from some diners while being fully embraced by others. Maybe you recall the sudden popularity of treats made with bacon and chocolate (or even bacon and Rice Krispie treats) and were skeptical yourself, but later had a chance to taste the combo and became a convert. One such culinary singularity that some people find surprising is the practice of dipping fries in milkshakes.

If you haven't had a chance to partake, you may decide to take a dip yourself once you hear there's actual science to explain the satisfaction of this coupling: It all comes down to contrast. With fries and a shake, you have many contrasting sensory pleasures in a single bite, including hot and cold, crispy and creamy, and salty and sweet. Each quality enhances and elevates the other, creating a totally unique experience that easily keeps you going back for more. If you're not convinced, consider how a slice of apple pie is all the better when served à la mode, or why salty-sweet kettle corn is so craveable.