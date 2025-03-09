Which States Have A Shake Shack?

As it currently stands, there are a total of 17 states that do not have a Shake Shack at all. These states are Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont -– so if you get a craving for Shake Shack while you're traveling across middle America, we have bad news for you.

One of the more eyebrow-raising states to appear on this list is the northeastern state of Vermont. While admittedly America's top maple exporter isn't exactly known for being a haven for restaurant chains, the fact that it shares a border with Shake Shack's home state makes its absence quite conspicuous. A similar sentiment can be given to Maine, another state relatively close to Shake Shack's home turf that doesn't contain a single location. As for the other states, you could chalk Shake Shack's absence up to a lack of substantial population for many cases. As well, Shake Shack tends to be more concentrated in states in roughly the northeastern quarter of the country (with the very populous California and Texas being two exceptions), so there's perhaps a degree of a cultural divide as you drift further outside of this region. Either way, you'll have to search elsewhere for some top-tier fast casual food in these instances -– and no, fast food won't give you the same experience.