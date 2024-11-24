What Sets Shake Shack Milkshakes Apart From Other Fast Food Options?

Shake Shack started as a modest hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park, but it has since grown to over 500 locations worldwide. Known for its commitment to quality, the chain serves burgers made from 100% Angus beef that's never frozen, crispy crinkle-cut fries, and creamy frozen custard crafted in-house with cane sugar and cage-free eggs. Their signature milkshake, made from this same custard and hand-spun to order, sets the eatery apart from other fast food restaurants. Of course, hand-spun shakes aren't completely unheard of, but few chains offer them, opting instead for faster methods like automatic machines and premade mixes.

With classic flavors including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and black and white — which takes inspiration from the iconic cookie — Shake Shack's frosty beverages are thick, rich, and fresh. They're also on the path toward being better for the planet, thanks to the chain's partnership with a carbon-neutral food company, which now supplies milk to many Shake Shack locations. And with limited-time and seasonal options, fans can try exciting flavors while keeping quality and sustainability at the forefront.