What Sets Shake Shack Milkshakes Apart From Other Fast Food Options?
Shake Shack started as a modest hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park, but it has since grown to over 500 locations worldwide. Known for its commitment to quality, the chain serves burgers made from 100% Angus beef that's never frozen, crispy crinkle-cut fries, and creamy frozen custard crafted in-house with cane sugar and cage-free eggs. Their signature milkshake, made from this same custard and hand-spun to order, sets the eatery apart from other fast food restaurants. Of course, hand-spun shakes aren't completely unheard of, but few chains offer them, opting instead for faster methods like automatic machines and premade mixes.
With classic flavors including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and black and white — which takes inspiration from the iconic cookie — Shake Shack's frosty beverages are thick, rich, and fresh. They're also on the path toward being better for the planet, thanks to the chain's partnership with a carbon-neutral food company, which now supplies milk to many Shake Shack locations. And with limited-time and seasonal options, fans can try exciting flavors while keeping quality and sustainability at the forefront.
What's so great about hand-spun shakes?
Hand-spun shakes stand out for their thicker texture, richer flavor, and custom-made feel compared to the milkshakes you'll find on most fast food menus. This style of creamy beverage also brings a sense of comfort and nostalgia, harkening back to diner milkshakes made to order — and for fast food restaurants like Shake Shack, it's meant to set the brand apart from the competition. Unlike the pre-mixed or machine-made counterparts, hand-spun shakes start with real ice cream or custard, scooped to order by hand and blended. The process and ingredients ensure the final product is a cut above a machine-made milkshake.
In addition to Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, where you can get a banana pudding milkshake, and Smashburger offer hand-spun shakes, but the majority of fast food chains do not. Hand-spun shakes may be a little more common at some independent or regional fast food or fast casual restaurants, where the focus on quality and personalized service take precedence over speed and efficiency. So, if you're craving a thick and creamy shake, you'll need to seek out those spots that prioritize the hand-spun experience.