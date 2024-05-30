The Ice Cream Upgrade You Need For Thick, Creamy Milkshakes

Imagine this: It's summer, the sun is shining, and you're cooling off with a thick, frozen, creamy milkshake. Is there anything more satisfying? To make a milkshake you'll think about for weeks and want to whip up on repeat, you don't need to learn from grizzled soda jerks or own any bougie milk shake-making equipment. This incredibly cool and exceedingly simple upgrade is all about the frozen stuff.

Despite what the treat's name might imply, the star of any milkshake is the ice cream. So, for the creamiest, dreamiest milkshake you've ever had, you should pay attention to both the quality and quantity of scoops you're using. The secret to the most decadent shake is using a better quality ice cream, and far more of it than you might think, versus just using up whatever errant pint or tub you happen to have left in the bottom of the freezer. Plan to load up your blender or milkshake maker with well beyond a single scoop. Even two scoops can become watered down and lost in all the milk, resulting in a runny, bland milkshake that wouldn't bring anyone to the yard.