The Best Beer For Every Type Of Whiskey Lover

The world is full of beer aficionados and whiskey connoisseurs, but there's no rule that says you can't be into both beverages. In fact, some beers and whiskeys even share similar ingredients like malted barley, a key ingredient in many beers and the eponymous ingredient in the revered single malt Scotch whiskey. But the worlds of beer and whiskey are also quite diverse, so it can be tough to choose just one kind of beer to drink based on your whiskey preferences. With so many options on the market, Chowhound consulted an expert to help figure out the beers you should pick based on which whiskey you prefer.

Chris Cusack is the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, and has Level 1 certification as both a sommelier and cicerone. He provided answers on how to choose the best type of beer based on your own choice of whiskey, focusing on shared flavors and characteristics as well as the general essence of each product. With his guidance, you can ensure that your beer choice not only satisfies your palate but also gives you a similar gustatory experience to your favorite whiskey.