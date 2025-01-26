Why Mint Juleps Are Traditionally Served In Silver Cups

Mint Juleps have fascinated foodies and cocktail lovers for years. The cocktail became a symbol of class due to its association with the Kentucky Derby and its respective foods (like Kentucky's best sandwich); it was also a favorite cocktail for one U.S. president. Despite its fame and notoriety, not many people actually know the history of the iconic cocktail.

Although the Mint Julep is recognized for its beautiful silver cup, the carafe isn't just for aesthetics. The metal in the cup creates a frosted appearance and helps keep the drink cooler for longer. On top of that, silver cups were awarded to winners at the Kentucky Derby, so it's only natural that the official cocktail of the event would then be served in silver cups, too. This makes the use of silver cups as functional as it is historical.

Silver cups are considered the most traditional vessel for serving Mint Juleps, but pewter cups were also commonplace. These traditional cups were so commonly used that they were even named Julep cups. Although they are not exactly required, many still choose to prepare their Mint Juleps with metal cups — just like how many people still make Moscow mules in copper mugs.