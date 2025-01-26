Why Mint Juleps Are Traditionally Served In Silver Cups
Mint Juleps have fascinated foodies and cocktail lovers for years. The cocktail became a symbol of class due to its association with the Kentucky Derby and its respective foods (like Kentucky's best sandwich); it was also a favorite cocktail for one U.S. president. Despite its fame and notoriety, not many people actually know the history of the iconic cocktail.
Although the Mint Julep is recognized for its beautiful silver cup, the carafe isn't just for aesthetics. The metal in the cup creates a frosted appearance and helps keep the drink cooler for longer. On top of that, silver cups were awarded to winners at the Kentucky Derby, so it's only natural that the official cocktail of the event would then be served in silver cups, too. This makes the use of silver cups as functional as it is historical.
Silver cups are considered the most traditional vessel for serving Mint Juleps, but pewter cups were also commonplace. These traditional cups were so commonly used that they were even named Julep cups. Although they are not exactly required, many still choose to prepare their Mint Juleps with metal cups — just like how many people still make Moscow mules in copper mugs.
Cup variations for Mint Juleps
For those who want to stay as close to tradition as possible, silver or pewter cups with a tapered bottom and a banded rim are the most classic. Other metal cups work just as well, as the point of using silver or pewter was to keep the drink cool. The sole reason why silver stands out from other metal cups is due to the association of silver cups as winning prizes at the Kentucky Derby.
Since silver cups require quite a bit of maintenance and care, many opt to use stainless steel cups or tumblers instead, for the sake of practicality. The functionality still remains and the drink will stay colder for longer, without the hassle of properly cleaning and polishing silver. This is also a great metal cup alternative for those who are serving Mint Juleps in a large capacity, as using a large number of silver cups is expensive.
For non-metal options, regular glasses will work just fine, but it is important that they are chilled first to help the drink stay colder for a long time. Any chilled glass will do, but some popular options include rocks glasses or Collins glasses. The whole point of a Mint Julep is to be cool and refreshing, so as long as the vessel it is served in is conducive to that function, that is ultimately what counts.