What Does Peat Mean When It Comes To Whiskey?

Whiskey is a complex and varied spirit. It's crafted from a range of fermented grains, that are then distilled through unique methods, and subsequently aged in different barrels. Throw in that whiskeys are then blended together, and produced in regions spanning the globe, and it's easy to see the spirit's grand scope.

Many categorizations are used to delineate styles, but an especially distinguishable descriptor is that a whiskey is peated. Such an attribute can be a bit polarizing — not every drinker loves the robust smoky flavors, but there's an alluring magic to its complexity. It immediately draws associations to a Scotch, indeed the most celebrated rendition. However, peat means much more to whiskey than a flavor or regional quirk.

Rather, peat is a dense decomposed plant matter that was once the fuel source for all whisky distillation in Ireland and Scotland, the two historical origins of the spirit, where the spelling doesn't use the "e" in whisky as does the American spelling. Today, it's used for drying malt imparting expansive flavor possibilities in the process. Its flavors include everything from sweetness to mineral and earthy qualities, a terrific showcase of what's in the local soil. With the substance used in the U.S., India, Japan, New Zealand, and Taiwan in addition to Scotland, the method is a great way to sample many bold whiskeys, while noting terroir in the process.

