What Does Malted Barley Have To Do With Beer?

With the rise in local craft beers and double IPAs, there's plenty of talk about hops, but discussion of malted barley is often secondary (if it's had at all). Both hops and barley have a notable effect on the finished product, but the barley is what's truly essential to most beers. The fact that today's conversations around beer focus on the hops is likely to do with the fact that small breweries are more hands-on with this ingredient. Processing barley takes time and space, so a lot of craft breweries will buy in malted barley that has already been processed for particular styles.

How exactly the barley is malted can change how the beer ends up, but however it's processed, it defines most of the key aspects of the beer. It provides the color, the proteins that keep a head on the beer, and the rich flavor. It's also a source of sugar which, when combined with yeast, is what allows fermentation to happen, producing alcohol. Hops, on the other hand, are what add the more bitter flavors and aromas that balance the final brew.