What Makes Single-Malt Whiskey So Special?

Single malt whiskey carries something of an allure among both whiskey connoisseurs and novices alike. Even if you aren't a whiskey drinker yourself, you've likely heard the term before — and have probably heard it being spoken of in fairly high regard. Either way, it definitely stands as a whiskey term you really ought to know. Single malt Scotches pervade the whiskey scene, and while Scotland has certainly dominated the single malt industry over the years, it isn't the only region that produces them. Ireland and Japan both produce single malt whiskeys of their own, and recently the United States ratified the regulations for American-made single malt whiskey. With all this hubbub surrounding single malts, you might be left wondering what's so special about them to begin with.

Put simply, single malt whiskey is just another variety of whiskey. However, there are a few factors that come into play that make single malt whiskeys more sought after (and probably more expensive) than your standard grain spirit. Among these factors is the idea that each single malt whiskey — itself the unique product of its distillery — has its own individual characteristics that makes it distinct not only from other whiskeys, but even other single malts. With this in mind, you can think of every single malt as its own event, making each bottle special in its own right.