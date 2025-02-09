Which Country Produces The Most Whiskey?

When it comes to throwing back brown spirits, the first location that may come to mind for many is the American South. The area is well known for its extensive whiskey production, and the Kentucky bourbon trail is a destination for lovers of these spirits. Of course, whiskey isn't strictly American, and experts know the drink comes in many forms that can vary from place to place, be it Canadian, Japanese, or Irish. But the country that turns out the largest volume of this liquid has remained unchallenged in that title for more than a century: Scotland.

Whether or not you're curious about what scotch is actually made from, there's no question this country is king when it comes to output. Scotch whiskey is strictly produced in Scotland and is massively important to the food and beverage industry of the United Kingdom, making up for about three-quarters of Scotland's food and drink exports and one-quarter of Scotland's international exports, according to the Scotch Whisky Association. Every second of the day, there's an average of 43 bottles of the stuff leaving 151 distilleries in Scotland, making their way to more than 160 markets around the world.