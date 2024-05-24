What Is Bourbon Made From, Actually?

There are a lot of important creations that America can take sole credit for: basketball, yellow school buses, and chocolate chip cookies. But perhaps the greatest American invention of them all (depending on who you ask, of course) is bourbon whiskey. Bourbon is full, sweet, and velvety — perfect for shaking up in a whiskey sour, stirring in a Manhattan, or just enjoying on its own.

Advertisement

The words bourbon and whiskey are often used interchangeably, but this isn't exactly correct. To quote marathon champ Des Linden at a press conference: "Bourbon is whiskey, Larry." Whiskey is a vast spirit category that encompasses many different types, including bourbon, rye, Scotch, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, and more. The spirit is made all over the world and the type of grain used varies by region and style of whiskey, but all whiskies have two things in common: They must be distilled from grains and they must be aged in oak barrels.

Since whiskey was one of the first liquors distilled in the States, many drinks in the American cocktail canon feature bourbon as the star. Kentucky started as the bourbon capital of the U.S., but today, bourbon can be made anywhere in America, as long as it consists of at least 51% corn.

Advertisement